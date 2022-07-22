ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Triple homicide investigated at state park campground

By Dan Hendrickson
 5 days ago

MAQUOKETA, IOWA — Three campers were killed and another camper took his own life at Maquoketa State Park in eastern Iowa, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports.

According to a news release, authorities were called to the park in Jackson County on a report of a triple homicide at 6:23 a.m. Authorities immediately began searching for another unaccounted camper – 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin. His body was located a short time later, dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities have not confirmed how the other three campers were killed or Sherwin’s relationship to them.

A youth camping group was evacuated from a nearby campground in the park this morning after the triple homicide was reported. Camp Shalom, Inc. says in a social media post that no children or staff were harmed and everyone made it safely out of the park.

The park is closed for the day and is considered an active crime scene, the DCI says.

Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen July 28

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 28. The campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31 have been notified and refunded. The park closed on Friday, July 22 after the tragic shooting deaths of three members […]
'We may never know': Maquoketa residents grapple with tragedy at state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The park is still closed Tuesday as the people of Maquoketa are still trying to process what happened in their small town. A small bouquet of flowers sits in the shade beneath the road-closed sign at the Maquoketa Caves State Park— in memory of Tyler, Sarah and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt, who were all killed Friday at the campground.
Crash leaves two cars heavily damaged

A crash left two cars heavily damaged July 27 around midnight in Davenport at the intersection of Brady Street and 65th Street. Units from Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on scene, as well as fire personnel from Davenport. Our crew did see an ambulance leaving the scene, but...
Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are looking into an incident involving gunshots after daybreak on Sunday. At around 7:37 a.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the area of Lincoln Drive and 11th Avenue. Officers said that they were able to find multiple shell casings. Interviews with nearby witnesses said that a red car and red sport utility vehicle might have been driving northbound on Lincoln Drive immediately after the incident.
Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
Another Person Injured By A Train in Downtown Cedar Rapids

Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
1 person in custody after Rock Island police chase car into Davenport

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department took one person into custody after a chase led officers to Davenport, Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, around 5:24 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of 13th Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw a white Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly and tried to make a traffic stop.
Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
Iowa woman recounts horrific moment man killed 3 family members at campground

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recounting the terror at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Felicia Coe was camping at the park last week with her boyfriend and his 16- and 11-year-old sons. She says Friday was supposed to be a beautiful day exploring caves and nature before it took a turn for the worst.
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
Man injured by train in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man was injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Few details about the incident have been confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told Iowa's News Now on Sunday that at 2:22 a.m. emergency crews found the man in the 400 block of 1st Ave S.E.
Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
Iowa City man arrested after police reportedly find drugs in safe made to look like religious book

An Iowa City man was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop reportedly turned up drugs hidden in a safe that was manufactured to look like a religious book. According to the arrest reports, 56-year old Frederick Armstrong of Tofting Avenue was driving a Chevy Suburban that was following too close to traffic around 7:55pm and allegedly made an improper lane change near the intersection of Gilbert and College Streets. Police say that Armstrong made furtive gestures while being observed.
Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
UPDATE: Man arrested after stabbing in Rock Island

UPDATE, July 25, 9:25 a.m. On July 24 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Isaac Brown was located and taken into custody by Milan Police in the 400 block of West 10th Avenue. Brown is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this case. […]
Woman called 911 after alerted to Maquoketa Caves shooting by boy

It’s now been three days since the murder-suicide shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park that claimed the lives of three people and the shooter. Sunday night, we brought you more new information about the tragedy, including new details on the victims. The Schmidt family, 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah...
