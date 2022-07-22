ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Justified’ Sequel Stops Production After Shooting Incident Near Set

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSolt_0gpD84vf00
Timothy Olyphant in 'Justified.' Byron Cohen/FX/Courtesy Everett Collection
Production on FX’s Justified revival was stopped this week when two cars whose occupants were shooting at one another crashed through barricades on the show’s Chicago set.

Justified: City Primeval was filming Wednesday night in Douglass Park on the city’s West Side when the two vehicles broke through the perimeter. No cast or crewmembers were hurt; star Timothy Olyphant was among those at the location.

Production shut down following the incident and remained on pause Thursday and Friday. Filming is slated to resume next week.

The Hollywood Reporter has contacted Chicago police about the incident and will update this story with any information from the department.

Justified: City Primeval is the second series to be affected by gun violence this week. Early Tuesday, Johnny Pizarro, a crewmember on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, was shot and killed in Brooklyn while working parking enforcement for the show.

The Justified revival is a limited series inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, with Olyphant reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams and Vivian Olyphant (Timothy’s daughter, playing Raylan’s daughter) also star.

Sony Pictures TV and FX Productions are behind the series. Justified veterans Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are serving as showrunners and executive produce with series creator Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore and Chris Provenzano. Dinner also directs.

Deadline first reported the news.

