Mrs. Barbara Ann Brittain of San Augustine passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Summit Healthcare Center at the age of 87 years, 6 months, 23 days. She was born December 28, 1934, in Alton, Illinois, to parents Raymond Earl Nail and Elsie Fay (Patton) Nail and had lived in...
Keve Cooper “Pnut” Blacksher passed away on July 20, 2022 in Beaumont, Texas. He was born on August 22, 1942 in Jasper, Texas to Buford C. and Lois Lessie Bean Blacksher. Keve married Judy Shaddock on Jan. 17, 1964. He was a member of Pipeliners Local #798 for 56 years and was a Master Mason at Rainbow Lodge #735 for 55 years.
A Celebration of Brenda Jean Horsley Lynch’s Life, age 64, of Brookeland, Texas, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas with burial following at Remlig Cemetery in Brookeland, Texas. Brenda passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her...
Patricia Ann Daugherty Tatum, beloved wife, mother, & aunt to several nieces and nephews, was born July 24, 1937 in Hutchinson, Kansas, and passed from this life on Saturday, July 23, 2022, one day before her 85th birthday. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Jasper with interment to follow at Newton City Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Frank Ealand Hall at First United Methodist Church.
Terry Denise Williams of Yellowpine, Texas, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, in Burkeville, Texas, at the age of 58 years, 7 months, 23 days. She was born November 29, 1963, in Bay City, Texas, to Glynn and Virginia Smith as the youngest of three siblings. She served as a contract mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, which granted her the opportunity to befriend many of the residents of Sabine County. She was a ray of sunshine and had the innate ability to make everyone she interacted with feel special. She loved to spend time at her poolside oasis with all her grandchildren, nieces and nephews and spreading peace and joy through her infectious laughter. She truly was one of God's special ones and will be missed by us all.
Kozum Earl Mott, 89, of Spurger passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Silsbee Oaks Nursing Home in Silsbee, Texas. Visitation will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 beginning 9 a.m. until service time 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Spurger with burial following in Turner Branch Cemetery all in Spurger. Officiating will be Brother Cole Clark. Serving as pallbearers will be David Boughan, Willie Buchan, Dan Jordan, Raymond Wooten, Ellis Jones, and J.C. Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Snow River Lodge #385 AF&AM and the Spurger Volunteer Fire Department.
Graveside Services to celebrate the life of Kay Netherland, age 72, of Burkeville, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas. Kay passed away on...
Carl Richard Gober Sr, 78, of Warren, went Home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Born November 17, 1943 in Birmingham, AL, to Carl Finley Gober and Emma Evelyn Gober, he spent his youth getting into trouble and learning music, even playing in a Rock ‘n Roll band in his twenties, before becoming a medic in the Air Force. But life didn’t truly begin until he met his one true love, Frances Marie Gober. They were married in Pasadena, TX on July 28, 1966 and had a wonderful 53 years together before she went on to the Lord in 2019. After moving to Warren, TX in 1982, Richard and Frances were both very active in our local community. Richard dedicated his life to family, friends, and God. He loved to sing for the Lord and spread joy to all those around. You couldn’t help but smile and dance every time he shared his gift of singing. In later years, he truly became an evangelist through song, and brought God’s joy to many communities around him. He affected many souls for all eternity, by following God’s lead and allowing God to use him. Richard spent his entire life giving away, not only earthly possessions to anyone in need, but also giving of his heart. He felt deeply and gave freely. His family will miss him dearly, but are so thankful that God gave them 78 years with Richard. He truly poured his life into each and every one of them. He was, and will always be, a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many.
An event to welcome new Jasper Athletic Director & Head Football Coach Kendrick Crumedy and his family will be held on Saturday, August 6th, 4:00 p.m., in the Nehemiah Family Life Center on the campus of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ on Pollard Street in Jasper. Coach Crumedy...
At 8:27 a.m. on July 24, 2022, our beautiful mother, Brenda Singletary Jacobs, took her last breath here on Earth. Her next breath was taken with complete joy in the arms of the Lord. She was surrounded by her loved ones which pleased her greatly because she knew we were all there. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Shultz Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jan Williams, who is famous for her artwork around and about Jasper, is back in town again and applying touches to local buildings. On Monday, she was in a lift high above Lamar Street doing some touchup work to the Jasper County Historical Museum, located at the corner of Main and Lamar. At her side was J.D. Hexe, who was assisting.
A little girl made a big delivery to the volunteers of the East End Fire Department. On Monday night during their meeting, Tiny Miss Jasper County Parker Bergstrom delivered a batch of cookies and a half-gallon of Blue Bell ice cream to the firefighters to show appreciation for their service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
MOORE, SARAH BROOKE 29 F W JASPER, TX 75951 7/22/2022 3:58 PM. BRADLEY, LAUREN MICHELLE 38 F W WEIRGATE, TX 75977 7/22/2022 4:00 PM. WAALEE, LABIB AUBDULLAH 41 M B Jasper, TX 75951 7/22/2022 6:50 PM. JCSO JC35979;JC36118. THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. CRIMINAL TRESPASS. ~. SANDEFER, JOSEPH DAN 55 M W...
Jasper’s newest boutique, Brandi’s House, held their Grand Opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, attended by officials with the Jasper-Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce. The business, located at 668 North Main Street in the former location of The Debney House, is owned by mother...
We’re getting our first look at the livery of five ambulances that will be stationed in and around Jasper. The trucks are owned by Allegiance Mobile Health and, with the recent signing of a contract, they are specifically for use in the north end of Jasper County within Emergency Services District #4.
An event for local military veterans, known as Stand Down 2022, will be held on Friday, August 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex on Lamar Street in downtown Jasper. Organizers say there will be various items to be given to vets, along with useful information...
The Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a Chicken Spaghetti Fundraiser in an effort to raise the money to buy a Lucas Device, which is an automatic CPR machine that greatly assist first responders with a patient during a cardiac arrest. The fundraiser will be on Sunday, July 31st...
The Jasper City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to move forward with a plan to add two additional police officers to routine patrol at the Jasper Independent School District. The motion to adopt the plan, increasing the number of School Resource Officers from two to four was made by council...
Local law enforcement officers will be participating in active shooter training and classes this week. The local events are being sponsored and financed by both the Jasper Hospital District and Jasper ISD. Monday - Domestic Terrorism Training at Lamar University. Tuesday and Wednesday - Active shooter training at Buna ISD.
