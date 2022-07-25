Shop Amazon Fashion’s New Brand From the Winner of ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reality TV stars often go on to make a major splash as style icons. Just look at Christian Siriano from Project Runway or Lauren Conrad from The Hills ! And the latest on-screen personality to take the fashion world by storm is the season two winner of Making the Cu t , Andrea Pitter . Introducing TEREA, Amazon Fashion’s collaboration with the Prime Video competition champ. Designed with inclusivity, quality and accessibility in mind, this partnership brings together chic looks at an affordable price point.

We rounded up some of our favorite styles from this exciting new co-brand below. Featuring bold silhouettes in solid colors and sizes XXS to 5X, these pieces are everyday essentials that will elevate your wardrobe. Mix and match these staples for endless outfit opportunities! And make sure to stay tuned for more details on Season 3 of Making the Cut , coming August 19 to Prime Video.

This One-Shoulder Tie-Front Top

Amazon

Did you think this was a jumpsuit? Same. Love the versatility of this one-shoulder top! Give the cold shoulder on a hot summer day in this asymmetrical silhouette with tie detailing. Flattering, fabulous and fashion-forward!

Get the TEREA Women's Jade One Shoulder Tie Front Top for just $55 at Amazon!

These Wide-Leg Pants

Amazon

Complete the jumpsuit look with these wide-leg pants! High-waisted and loose-fitting, these comfy pants are super flattering. Plus, there are pockets! If you want to show some skin, pair these pants with this TEREA crop top .

Get the TEREA Women's Mila Wide Leg Pant for just $65 at Amazon!

This Wrap Midi Skirt

Amazon

Hello, high-waisted skirt of our dreams! Featuring a ruched cut for added tummy control and a side slit for some sultry action, this midi skirt will be on constant rotation until further notice. Spice up your date night ensemble with this show-stopping skirt!

Get the TEREA Women's Laila Faux Wrap Midi Skirt for just $60 at Amazon!

These Pleated Trousers

Amazon

Want to recreate celebrity street style on a budget? These high-waisted pleated trousers look exactly like the menswear pants that everyone from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lawrence have sported. Such a sophisticated style that you can take from the office to the bar. Pair these pants with a crop top or a tucked-in blouse for an elegant ensemble.

Get the TEREA Women's Lexie Pleated Front Pant for just $70 at Amazon!

This Elasticated Sleeve Cropped Top

Amazon

We always recommend shopping for styles you can take from day to night. This short-sleeve shirt is casual enough for everyday wear yet dressy enough for an evening out. And unlike most crop tops, this elasticated edition isn’t skin-tight. Pair this shirt with high-waisted skirts and pants to accentuate your waist!

Get the TEREA Women's Charlee Elasticated Sleeve Cropped Top for just $55 at Amazon!

This Surplice Peplum Tank

Amazon

Made from a soft stretch-knit jersey, this surplice tank is perfect for date night. The V-neck cut is classy and sexy at the same time, and the peplum waist is ultra-flattering by drawing attention away from your hips. Team this top with any pair of pants for a jaw-dropping effect.

Get the TEREA Women's Kiara Peplum Surplice Tank Top for $55 at Amazon!

This Belted Jumpsuit

Amazon

We love a one-and-done outfit. This collared jumpsuit is an easy outfit for any occasion, from a business meeting to a dinner with friends. Talk about a power suit! The belted waist snatches your shape and the pockets are an added perk.

Get the TEREA Women's Aria Collared Zip Front Jumpsuit for just $100 at Amazon!

