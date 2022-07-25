ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shop Amazon Fashion’s New Brand From the Winner of ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reality TV stars often go on to make a major splash as style icons. Just look at Christian Siriano from Project Runway or Lauren Conrad from The Hills ! And the latest on-screen personality to take the fashion world by storm is the season two winner of Making the Cu t , Andrea Pitter . Introducing TEREA, Amazon Fashion’s collaboration with the Prime Video competition champ. Designed with inclusivity, quality and accessibility in mind, this partnership brings together chic looks at an affordable price point.

We rounded up some of our favorite styles from this exciting new co-brand below. Featuring bold silhouettes in solid colors and sizes XXS to 5X, these pieces are everyday essentials that will elevate your wardrobe. Mix and match these staples for endless outfit opportunities! And make sure to stay tuned for more details on Season 3 of Making the Cut , coming August 19 to Prime Video.

This One-Shoulder Tie-Front Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eAwc_0gpD7MCL00
Amazon

Did you think this was a jumpsuit? Same. Love the versatility of this one-shoulder top! Give the cold shoulder on a hot summer day in this asymmetrical silhouette with tie detailing. Flattering, fabulous and fashion-forward!

See It!

Get the TEREA Women's Jade One Shoulder Tie Front Top for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Wide-Leg Pants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0HOg_0gpD7MCL00
Amazon

Complete the jumpsuit look with these wide-leg pants! High-waisted and loose-fitting, these comfy pants are super flattering. Plus, there are pockets! If you want to show some skin, pair these pants with this TEREA crop top .

See It!

Get the TEREA Women's Mila Wide Leg Pant for just $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Wrap Midi Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHirS_0gpD7MCL00
Amazon

Hello, high-waisted skirt of our dreams! Featuring a ruched cut for added tummy control and a side slit for some sultry action, this midi skirt will be on constant rotation until further notice. Spice up your date night ensemble with this show-stopping skirt!

See It!

G et the TEREA Women's Laila Faux Wrap Midi Skirt for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Pleated Trousers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSFyr_0gpD7MCL00
Amazon

Want to recreate celebrity street style on a budget? These high-waisted pleated trousers look exactly like the menswear pants that everyone from Hailey Bieber to Jennifer Lawrence have sported. Such a sophisticated style that you can take from the office to the bar. Pair these pants with a crop top or a tucked-in blouse for an elegant ensemble.

See It!

Get the TEREA Women's Lexie Pleated Front Pant for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Elasticated Sleeve Cropped Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAnpw_0gpD7MCL00
Amazon

We always recommend shopping for styles you can take from day to night. This short-sleeve shirt is casual enough for everyday wear yet dressy enough for an evening out. And unlike most crop tops, this elasticated edition isn’t skin-tight. Pair this shirt with high-waisted skirts and pants to accentuate your waist!

See It!

Get the TEREA Women's Charlee Elasticated Sleeve Cropped Top for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Surplice Peplum Tank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMv2o_0gpD7MCL00
Amazon

Made from a soft stretch-knit jersey, this surplice tank is perfect for date night. The V-neck cut is classy and sexy at the same time, and the peplum waist is ultra-flattering by drawing attention away from your hips. Team this top with any pair of pants for a jaw-dropping effect.

See It!

Get the TEREA Women's Kiara Peplum Surplice Tank Top for $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Belted Jumpsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4VBg_0gpD7MCL00
Amazon

We love a one-and-done outfit. This collared jumpsuit is an easy outfit for any occasion, from a business meeting to a dinner with friends. Talk about a power suit! The belted waist snatches your shape and the pockets are an added perk.

See It!

Get the TEREA Women's Aria Collared Zip Front Jumpsuit for just $100 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shop Something Navy’s Chic Summer Styles on Amazon

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Christian Siriano
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Runway#Amazon Fashion
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
whowhatwear

7 Major Shoe Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Taking a closer look at the fall/winter 2022 collections that debuted earlier this year, there are some key shoe trends to have on your radar for the upcoming season. While there are so many major trends worth noting for the season—ranging from floor-sweeping hemlines to the "new" new bomber jackets—I'm here to narrow in on the coolest fall shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

The Boyfriend Bob Is the Cool-Girl Cut of the Summer

Remember when derriere-sweeping, Mermaid hair was all the rage? We all refused to cut our hair and slathered it in Moroccan Oil in the hope it would grow out into beautiful, long beachy waves like Blake Lively's. But the past few years have changed everything and made us turn to more practical and effortless hairstyles. Enter: the bob.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

176K+
Followers
20K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy