Tesla has reportedly started applying for more public grants to expand its Supercharger network with the requirement that it can be used by non-Tesla electric vehicle owners. The company already announced plans to open its Supercharger network to all-electric vehicles globally, but the rollout of the initiative has been slow and is currently limited to Europe. The move makes sense considering Tesla has adopted the CCS standards in Europe like all other automakers, and its Supercharger stations are already equipped with CCS connectors.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO