DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County sheriff says a deadly officer-involved shooting on Saturday should have never happened. Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said deputies shot and killed Marvin Burke, who had been hiding in the woods for almost six months after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Howell County for child molestation. The sheriff said he wants to see a change at a higher level that would prevent things like this from happening.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO