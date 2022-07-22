ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Inside Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Australian Reunion After Four Weeks Apart

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
These two lovebirds made the most of their time together! After being apart for four weeks, Kim Kardashian flew to Australia to visit boyfriend Pete Davidson while he shoots an upcoming film Wizards — and the reunion did not disappoint!

“They spent the entire time locked up in their private hideaway and she’s telling her sisters it was so romantic,” an insider dished of the power couple's rendezvous.

“He had candles and there was a hot tub,” the insider spilled of the four day trip. “During their time there, they cooked, cuddled, and laughed.”

Despite The Kardashians star having a full plate with four kids, a budding law career, multiple business ventures and filming a reality show, Kardashian still wishes she had more time with her Saturday Night Live beau and knows her hard work is bound to pay off.

“Kim really wishes she had more time in Australia, but she knows that he is filming his movie and she is so proud of him for how well he is doing in his career,” the source said. “She motivates him and she knows that she’s had a positive influence on him by showing him that he can do anything and achieve any of his dreams.

“Kim knew Pete wouldn’t have a ton of time to visit but it was still important for her to go and see him, regardless. They have made it a point to stay in constant communication even when they’re not together, but she hadn’t seen him in a few weeks, and she really missed being with him,” the source continued.

“She didn’t want to stay too long because she didn’t want to be any type of distraction. Kim knew Pete has a job to do and she didn’t want to interfere or interrupt that whatsoever,” the insider spilled.

As OK! previously reported, ahead of her trip, the SKIMS founder told pals she could not wait to get down under to see her man! "She has said she intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort he’s staying at, and not do much else!" an insider previously spilled.

Story was originally reported by HollywoodLife.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Australian Reunion#Wizards#Kardashians
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

