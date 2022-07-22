Dolphins place CB Byron Jones on PUP list ahead of start of training camp

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) speaks to reporters at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Wednesday, December 01, 2021. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins placed Byron Jones on the active/physically-unable-to-perform list, the team announced Friday, likely sidelining the veteran cornerback for the start of training camp next week.

Jones, who turns 30 in September, did not participate in organized team activities in the spring after he underwent offseason surgery for his Achilles, which guaranteed his 2022 base salary. The Dolphins later restructured Jones’ deal and reportedly converted $13 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, creating $10 million of cap space in 2022.

The Dolphins can activate Jones from the PUP list at any time but he cannot be added back once he begins practicing.

When healthy, Jones, who originally signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million in 2020, is expected to return to his starting role at cornerback opposite Xavien Howard. Jones appeared in 16 games in 2021, recording 58 tackles and 10 pass deflections.

The Dolphins also placed defensive back Elijah Campbell on the non-football injury list. Campbell appeared in seven games last season, mainly contributing on special teams.

Dolphins rookies reported for training camp Tuesday. Veterans will report to the practice facility on July 26.