Vidalia, GA

Bike ride from Georgia to Florida raises funds for youth home

By Shelby Coates
41nbc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDALIA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A five-day bike ride from South Georgia to Central Florida wraps up this weekend. The 17th annual ride runs from July 19th to July 23rd. The 350-mile ride raises funds for the Paul Anderson Youth Home in Vidalia, Georgia. Five rides make the journey...

www.41nbc.com

