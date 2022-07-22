Bike ride from Georgia to Florida raises funds for youth home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are slowly climbing this week as cloud cover and rain chances are reduced. It was a mostly clear morning to get things rolling on this Tuesday around Middle Georgia. Some of our northern counties saw a few low level clouds fill in during the sunrise hours, but those have since evaporated. We are now seeing mostly sunny conditions as we prepare to head into lunchtime. It is wasting no time heating up today as highs are in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s and low 100s. We will see some cloud fields develop in the afternoon, however there will still be plenty of sun. There is a chance for a couple of isolated storms this afternoon, however most of us will stay dry. Any storms that do form could still bring some locally heavy rainfall as well as frequent cloud to ground lightning and maybe even some small hail.

