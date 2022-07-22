Detroit man and his nephew charged with killing woman in alleged "murder for hire"

Spencer Louis Cromer III, left, and Billy Ray Cromer. Photo credit Detroit Police Department

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Two Detroit men are facing charges in the death of a woman in what prosecutors say was a "murder for hire" plot.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says 35-year-old Billy Ray Cromer on the 4th of July hired his nephew, 18-year-old Spencer Louis Cromer III. to kill the 32-year-old victim.

Late on the night of July 5, police responded to a home on Rosemont Avenue, near Joy Road and the Southfield Freeway on the city's west side, to find Tiffany Joseph suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene.

Billy Cromer was previously charged with the assault and torture of Joseph, identified by authorities at the time as the defendant's girlfriend, while she was pregnant back in October of 2020.

Police said the couple has been arguing when Billy Cromer grabbed Joseph by the neck, choked her and repeatedly punched her in the stomach and head. The next day it was learned that the victim's unborn baby did not survive the assault, prosecutors said.

Court records show that proceedings for Billy Cromer were delayed and he has yet to face trial in the assault and tourture case.

On Friday, Billy and Spencer Cromer were charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder.

Both men were arraigned in 36th District Court and were remanded into custody in the Wayne County Jail without bond.