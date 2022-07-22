ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ To World Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans, the director’s semi-autobiographical movie based on his own family and upbringing, will world premiere at this year’s Toronto Film Festival. The 47th edition of TIFF runs September 8-18.

The bow will mark Spielberg’s first appearance at the Toronto fest, which comes in the critical fall festival corridor that also includes Venice and Telluride. An exact date for the Fabelmans premiere has not been set, but it comes ahead of the Universal/Amblin film’s platform release November 11. It opens wide November 23.

The Fabelmans centers on a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten and Judd Hirsch star in the pic penned by Spielberg and Tony Kushner.

The cast also includes David Lynch, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, Sophia Kopera, Oakes Fegley, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Spielberg and Kushner are producers.

The 47th annual TIFF is amassing an impressive list of high-profile pics for world premiere slots, including Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Billy Eichner’s Bros, Clement Virgo’s Brother, On the Come Up from Sanaa Lathan, Harry Styles pic My Policeman and Viola Davis starrer The Woman King.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
David Lynch
Person
Robin Bartlett
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Clement Virgo
Person
Oakes Fegley
Person
Judd Hirsch
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Jeannie Berlin
Person
Jonathan Hadary
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Julia Butters
Person
Robin
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Premiere#Telluride Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Toronto#Tiff#Fabelmans
Deadline

Keke Palmer Talks ‘Being Mortal’, The Film Shut Down After Complaint Against Bill Murray

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer spoke tonight about her experience on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal. Her comments to Deadline came three months after the film shut down production due to a complaint against star Bill Murray. “I had a wonderful time filming,” Palmer began. “Aziz Ansari is one of the coolest people that I ever met. That was the coolest experience, but I don’t know anything more than that.” Keke Palmer on production of Searchlight Pictures ‘Being Mortal’ pic.twitter.com/3Q5GmXw6ec — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 19, 2022 Searchlight Pictures first announced Being Mortal in the spring. Seth Rogen was...
NFL
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ScreenCrush

Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’

The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jerry Mathers Remembers ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Brother Tony Dow: “Tony Leaves An Empty Place In My Heart”

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s note: Deadline originally posted this tribute on July 26 after Tony Dow’s family erroneously announced his death. The actor died Wednesday in hospice care. Jerry Mathers is paying tribute to his Leave It to Beaver co-star, remembering Tony Dow as “not only my brother on tv, but in many ways in life as well.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow’s passing,” Mathers wrote on Facebook. “He was not only my brother on tv, but in many...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

107K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy