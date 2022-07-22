ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, GA

Clermont man accused of downloading child pornography

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpWa1_0gpD6JaN00
Harley Hershel Payne Jr.

A Clermont man was accused of downloading more than 200 images of child pornography to his cell phone earlier this year, according to authorities.

Harley Hershel Payne Jr., 39, was charged with sexual exploitation of children. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Payne was originally arrested in June when investigators determined he had uploaded 15 videos and 11 “sexually explicit images of children” to three digital storage accounts, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Payne uploaded these between Nov. 29 and Jan. 29, and he was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The ongoing investigation determined he downloaded 216 images of child pornography to his phone on Feb. 1, which were stored on cloud servers, Williams said.

An additional charge of sexual exploitation of children was brought Tuesday, July 19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Clermont, GA
County
Hall County, GA
City
Payne, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Child Exploitation#Hershel#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
142
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy