Hawthorn Park Stabbing Victim Identified

(File: Getty)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the Hawthorn Park stabbing victim. Michael Armstrong Jr. was one of the individuals involved in the physical altercation on July 18, 2022. Mr. Armstrong was a 26-year-old male resident from Grand Junction. The cause of death is multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.

The Grand Junction Police Department oversees this investigation. If you have any further details regarding this case, please contact the GJPD.