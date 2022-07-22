ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Academy Chief Bill Kramer Is a Communicator: Sets Rare All-Member Meeting for September

By Anne Thompson, @akstanwyck
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUiPk_0gpD60tp00
Bill Kramer

New Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences CEO Bill Kramer has been a quick study. He had been working with the Academy, for better or worse, when he was running the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, so he already had a good sense of who he liked dealing with and not. He’s been promoting from within, brought over his Museum chief of staff, and is reaching out to members, booking countless meetings over the past weeks.

For years many in the Academy, which is a member-run organization, have felt that it lacks transparency. Some have described the Academy and its CEO, president, and 54-member Board of Governors as dealing with the membership from an Ivory Tower.

Having reached 10,000 members, Kramer’s task is to find ways to communicate better with them. While each of the 17 branches of the Academy elects three representatives to the Board of Governors, many do not feel like their wishes and grievances are being heard. Kramer is listening. Even Oscar-winning producer and Academy gadfly Michael Shamberg (“Erin Brockovich,” “The Big Chill”), who sued AMPAS in July 2020 for not allowing a membership vote (the suit was tossed by a judge), gets his emails promptly returned.

Friday, the Academy sent an email invite to its 10,000 members to attend an all-member meeting “to discuss the future of the organization” on September 17 at the 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum. Now the members, who all have opinions about what the Academy is doing right or wrong, from the five categories shunted to the pre-show at this year’s Oscars, to the hosts, length of show, future of the ABC telecast, and more, will have a forum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SUr0_0gpD60tp00

Kramer, whose background is in fine arts and museum curation, is now overseeing the entire Academy organization: global membership, the Oscars, education and emerging talent initiatives, and the Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Film Archive — plus the Academy Museum which is now under new director Jacqueline Stewart’s leadership. Kramer emerged as a hero during the museum’s fraught run-up to opening, proving to be a decisive leader and efficient administrator. Under Kramer’s direction, the museum developed five floors of exhibitions celebrating the arts and sciences of moviemaking. The museum has become a tourist attraction and sold more than 550,000 tickets in its first nine months of operation.

Now Kramer is seeking to apply sound, professional corporate governance to AMPAS, which has never been easy to run. He’s invested in its philanthropic and archival missions, as well as the hugely profitable Oscar show that pays for everything else. As Hollywood gets back on its feet, every Academy member knows that keeping that Oscar show culturally relevant is vital. Kramer needs to unify the film community and remind them of their mission to share their love of movies with the world.

This long overdue meeting — there have only been two in the history of the Academy — is step one in that process. Next up: the Board of Governors vote for the next president on August 2. Veteran producer and Governor-at-large Janet Yang is the frontrunner, although some would argue it’s her fellow Governor-at -large DeVon Franklin; both were recently renewed for three-year terms.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Survey Shows Tom Hardy Is the Hardest Actor for Americans to Understand

Click here to read the full article. If you have to turn on subtitles while watching “Peaky Blinders,” you’re not alone. According to a new survey from Preply (via The Wrap), American viewers have a harder time following Tom Hardy’s dialogue than any other actor. And “Peaky Blinders,” a show that Hardy frequently appears on, was named the hardest-to-understand TV show. Fans of Hardy will likely find the results to be unsurprising, as the actor is famous for playing roles that require him to mumble. He can currently be seen in the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” on Netflix, and...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Paul Sorvino, Tony-Nominated Star and ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Rocketeer’ Actor, Dead at Age 83

Updated, July 25 at 3:14 p.m. ET: Oscar winner Mira Sorvino penned a tribute to her late father, “Goodfellas” star and Tony nominee Paul Sorvino. Mira wrote, “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Janet Yang
Person
Bill Kramer
Person
Devon Franklin
Person
Erin Brockovich
IndieWire

Sydney Sweeney Throws Out the First Pitch at Red Sox Game, Boston Loses 28-5

Anyone who says baseball has become boring and unwatchable must have missed the Red Sox game on Friday night. “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney was on hand at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. The actress donned a Red Sox jersey for the occasion, but her support did not do the home team much good. If anything, she might have been the bad luck charm.
BOSTON, MA
IndieWire

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer Reveals Godly Duo Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu Breaking Bad

Right on the heels of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment are giving a look at their cinematic version of the realm of the gods. On Sunday, the studio debuted the first trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” during its San Diego Comic-Con program inside the prestigious Hall H exhibition room. While DC Comics fans got a teaser of the film at FanDome last year, this year viewers actually got to see the film’s two antagonists, Hespera and Calypso in action.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Film Archive#Academy Awards#Fine Arts#The Board Of Governors#Opi
IndieWire

Longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon Retires Amid Hush-Money Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has announced his retirement. The 77-year-old steps down amid a board of directors investigation into accusations he paid hush money to several female employees with whom he carried on affairs. The investigation is ongoing, a person with knowledge told IndieWire. McMahon’s daughter Stephanie McMahon will share the CEO job with company president Nick Khan. Stephanie McMahon, who is also now chairwoman, was handling her father’s old role on an interim basis. Vince McMahon remains WWE’s majority shareholder with 80 percent of the company’s voting shares. “As I approach 77 years...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things’ Fame Helped Joseph Quinn Get Released by U.S. Immigration After Being Recognized

First Doja Cat has a crush on Joseph Quinn, and now the British-born actor is detained by U.S. Immigration. Is there any unexpected headline Quinn can’t make?. During his July 25 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the “Stranger Things” actor revealed he was “held up” by immigration while entering New York. That is, until the immigration officers recognized him as Eddie Munson from the hit Netflix series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Jordan Peele Releases ‘Nope’ Extra Footage Featuring Chaotic Chimp Intro for ‘Gordy’s Home’ Sitcom

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Nope.”] Writer-director Jordan Peele just peeled back one more layer of his alien blockbuster “Nope.” Over the weekend, the Oscar winner took to Twitter to share the full scrapped intro to the fictional “Gordy’s Home!” sitcom that starred Ricky “Jupe” Park, portrayed by Jacob Kim and later Steven Yuen in the film, alongside a key chimpanzee star. The clip is styled to look as if it’s straight off a VHS recording, and it uses the opening credits for “Gordy’s Home!” to a pivotal plot point for Peele’s film,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Thirteen Lives’ Review: Ron Howard’s No-Frills Cave Rescue Drama Has Too Much Air, Too Little Depth

It’s been less than a year since “Free Solo” directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin debuted the “The Rescue,” a remarkable documentary about the international effort to safely extract 12 young boys and their soccer coach from deep within a flooded Thailand cave system in the summer of 2018. Filled with impeccable recreations that were performed by the actual divers involved, the film was (and remains) so heart-in-your-throat harrowing that it seemed destined to endure as the definitive telling of this story. As I wrote in my review at the time: “‘The Rescue’ is intense enough that even Michael Bay and Peter Berg should recognize that no mega-budget dramatization could match up to it.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Dashes Hopes for a ‘Billy on the Street’ Revival: ‘The Vast Majority of It Is Behind Me’

In addition to being the first major studio film with an all-LGBT cast, the upcoming rom-com “Bros” marks Billy Eichner’s first outing as a Hollywood leading man. It’s a departure from the confrontational man-on-the-street comedy that Eichner became known for on his popular game show “Billy on the Street.” But if Eichner gets his way, the change in personas will be a permanent one.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Comic-Con Trailer: A Familiar Villain Strikes Fear in Middle-Earth

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” Amazon’s sprawling addition to J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary fantasy saga, is only a month away from its Prime Video debut. And with the biggest geek culture event of the year taking place in San Diego this weekend, Amazon wasted no time in releasing another trailer. The new footage provides fans with an even clearer look at Amazon’s take on the Middle Earth, and the important ways that it differs from Peter Jackson’s beloved take on the material.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IndieWire

‘Nope’ Star Keke Palmer Unpacks Jordan Peele’s Wild Ending: ‘How Do We Perform This?’

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following story contains spoilers for “Nope.”] Filmmaker Jordan Peele may love putting his characters through hell, but he’s also just as delighted to bring them back through it, ending his thrillers and chillers with vaguely happy endings (or, at the very least, endings where his stars live, or perhaps more appropriately, live to tell everything they’ve just been through). Such was the case with his breakout debut, “Get Out,” which sees stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howrey surviving a series of horrifying attacks, racist revelations, and enough nightmare material to basically...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy