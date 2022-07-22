ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans don't seem thrilled with new 'pie slice' dimensions on minor league field to ban shifts

The anticipated, or dreaded, debut of the “pie slice infield” has arrived, with the new defense against infield shifts coming into effect in the Florida State League on Friday.

Pirates Single-A broadcaster Spencer Smith tweeted out a photo of the new-look infield dirt, which indeed has two lines stretching out behind second base to the outfield grass, forming a pie shape behind the bag. Infielders on each side of second base are now not allowed to cross those lines, and have to be lined up on the infield dirt to eliminate heavy shifts that have become a regular occurrence at the major league level.

The pie slice tactic is one of several rule changes that Major League Baseball is testing out in the minor league ranks, with others including larger bases, pitch clocks, and other shift-diluting measures to increase action on balls in play.

As for the aesthetics of the pie slice, and how it might impact pickoff attempts to second base, many didn’t care for what they saw based on the photo.

