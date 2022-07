CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Women of all ages, or rather cowgirls, were celebrated today. At the kick-off brunch and fashion show at Little American Monday morning. “To come in and keep the history of women in the west alive. We hear a lot about the cowboys. But actually, it was the women who tamed the west,” said Sharon Russell, former President of Cowgirls of the West.

WYOMING STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO