San Antonio, TX

Texas native Selena Gomez rocks San Antonio Spurs T-shirt in latest TikTok

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas native and actress Selena Gomez continues to stay true to her roots as she was sporting merch from the San Antonio Spurs in her latest TikTok on Thursday, July 21. The Only Murders in the Building producer and actress was putting on makeup while wearing an oversized Spurs T-shirt (she's...

www.mysanantonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

