York, NE

Kern to coach NCA Blue All-Stars

By Ken Kush
York News-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN - York High School girls head basketball coach Matt Kern will be on the sideline Monday night as the head coach of the Blue All-Stars at the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star game at Lincoln North Star High School. Kern will be assisted by Elmwood-Murdock’s Paul Dwyer, while North...

yorknewstimes.com

