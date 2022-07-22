Kern to coach NCA Blue All-Stars

This evening in York: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO