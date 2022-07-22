Batavia Urgent Care at the Jerome Medical Center to close effective August 1

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rochester Regional Health announced it has made the decision to close the Batavia Urgent Care at the Jerome Medical Center effective August 1.

The urgent care is expected to reopen in the new RRH Batavia Medical Campus which is slated to open in the spring.

RRH said patients will receive letters in the coming days and weeks with more information and the following resources are available:

Primary care offices remain open, and providers aware of the changes ahead are prepared to see any patients with urgent needs

RRH ExpressCare offers patients immediate, on-demand virtual appointments with providers through patients’ MyCare accounts. https://www.rochesterregional.org/services/telemedicine

UMMC’s Emergency Department as always, is ready 24/7 to see any patients with true medical emergencies

"Rochester Regional Health has made the decision to close the Batavia Urgent Care at the Jerome Medical Center effective August 1, as it prepares to offer reimagined urgent care services in the Batavia Medical Campus on Oak Orchard Rd. opening next year. Our community’s health and wellbeing is extremely important to us, so while that new four story, 115,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building is under construction, RRH continues to offer urgent care services through primary care offices, telemedicine and at United Memorial Medical Center," a release says.

According to RRH, staff members at the urgent care will move into another position within the RRH system.