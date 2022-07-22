ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Batavia Urgent Care at the Jerome Medical Center to close effective August 1

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380zUs_0gpD4CTi00

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rochester Regional Health announced it has made the decision to close the Batavia Urgent Care at the Jerome Medical Center effective August 1.

The urgent care is expected to reopen in the new RRH Batavia Medical Campus which is slated to open in the spring.

RRH said patients will receive letters in the coming days and weeks with more information and the following resources are available:

  • Primary care offices remain open, and providers aware of the changes ahead are prepared to see any patients with urgent needs
  • RRH ExpressCare offers patients immediate, on-demand virtual appointments with providers through patients’ MyCare accounts. https://www.rochesterregional.org/services/telemedicine
  • UMMC’s Emergency Department as always, is ready 24/7 to see any patients with true medical emergencies

"Rochester Regional Health has made the decision to close the Batavia Urgent Care at the Jerome Medical Center effective August 1, as it prepares to offer reimagined urgent care services in the Batavia Medical Campus on Oak Orchard Rd. opening next year. Our community’s health and wellbeing is extremely important to us, so while that new four story, 115,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building is under construction, RRH continues to offer urgent care services through primary care offices, telemedicine and at United Memorial Medical Center," a release says.

According to RRH, staff members at the urgent care will move into another position within the RRH system.

“Rochester Regional Health and United Memorial envision a future healthcare model with many complimentary services under one roof that provide reliable high quality care. Existing demands for staff and resources require new thoughts on how to operate services like Urgent Care. Now is the time to reflect on the future of healthcare and thoughtfully redesign the model of care that will serve our community in the years to come.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo General ranked best hospital in the area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo General Medical Center has been ranked the top hospital in the Buffalo metro area by U.S. News & World Report. Kaleida Health, which owns Buffalo General, has been in the number one spot for five consecutive years. Looking at the annual rankings, Buffalo General ranked 21st in all of New York.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Batavia, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergencies#Health Care#Rochester Regional Health#Primary Care#Medical Services#General Health#The Jerome Medical Center#The Batavia Urgent Care#Expresscare#Emergency Department
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Lifeguards wanted to help open public pools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is pushing to hire a new round of lifeguards to help keep the city's public pools open. Fifty new lifeguards are needed from ages 16-21. Lifeguards who become certified will be eligible to make $20 an hour. Trainees must have the ability to swim...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Industries across WNY struggle to find workers post-pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the economy continues to rebound after the pandemic and through out-of-control inflation, industries across Western New York are struggling with finding enough workers. “We have been just so short-staffed, I mean just in general like every other industry right? It seems as though there’s...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New food pantry opening in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Community Action Organization of Western New York will open a new food pantry inside of the Resource Council of WNY on Tuesday,. Brandi Haynes, vice president of Adult Services said the pantry is needed "obviously because of food disparity on the east side of Buffalo or many low-income neighborhoods in Buffalo and Erie County. This was exacerbated by the May 14 tragedy at tops. This is one of the highest populated food deserts," she said.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WKBW-TV

Outdoor career fair to be held in Niagara County on August 10

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will host an outdoor career fair on August 10 at Ida Fritz Park in Lockport. Organizers said more than 50 companies with open positions have signed up to take part. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ida Fritz Park which is located at 105 West Avenue in Lockport. The rain date is August 17.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

A Cheektowaga Family set up a GoFundMe after they say their mortgage payment increased hundreds of dollars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lacey and Christopher Thornes are trying to adjust to the rising cost of just about everything. They tell me their monthly expenses just went up hundreds of dollars and they're worried they might lose their home. Lacey says, "it's sad because we can't take care of our daughter." Christopher Thornes says, "We just got our analysis from our bank which shows the increase in taxes....That increases our mortgage up by 400 dollars a month which is just not affordable to us ."
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Preparations for WNY's largest Polish festival begin

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Preparations started Wednesday for the annual Polish American Arts Festival in Western New York. Construction for an on-site gateway entrance, tents, stage, and booths have begun. Big Polish acts like 18-time Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra and Special Delivery are scheduled to perform...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy