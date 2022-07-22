‘Ninja Warrior Camp,’ and champ, coming to Lansdale

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • SoulJoel’s Comedy Dome at Sunnybrook is up and running with shows scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. featuring Eddie Ifft and Saturday at 6 p.m. featuring Gary Valentine. SoulJoel’s brand new, 400-capacity tented outdoor venue is located on the grounds of the Sunnybrook Ballroom, Pottstown. Ifft has been called one of the most underrated comics in America by the Onion and has performed to sold-out crowds in over 15 countries. He has also released his own 30-minute special for Comedy Central and made numerous TV appearances on shows such as Showtime’s “The Green Room with Paul Provenza,” Showtime’s “Tommy Chong 420 Show,” E!’s “Chelsea Lately” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Valentine is a Long Island, N.Y., native who has been headlining comedy clubs and theaters for more than 20 years. After an appearance at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 1997, he headed to Los Angeles. His television credits include “Kevin Can Wait,” “The King of Queens,” “Fargo,” “Chelsea Lately” and “Men of a Certain Age.” Doors open an hour prior to show time, and tickets are $20 for general admission or $30 for VIP with preferred seating. The dome is bring-your-own-chair. For more information or reservations, see souljoels.com.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO