Lansdale, PA

‘Ninja Warrior Camp,’ and champ, coming to Lansdale

By Dan Sokil
Mercury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSDALE — If your little one, or ones, have been looking to unleash their inner ninja, keep the first week of August free. Immanuel Church in Lansdale will host their second-ever Ninja Warrior Camp, with a VIP visitor who’s been on that sport’s biggest stage. “About...

www.pottsmerc.com

thevalleyledger.com

LOCAL DJ CONTINUES TO BREAK BARRIERS

In the summer of 2005, Easton, Pennsylvania’s DJ Lehara became the first electronic dance music DJ ever invited to perform at Bethlehem’s MUSIKFEST. Up to that date In the 20-plus year history of the largest, free music festival in the U.S., no other dance/electronic DJ had yet to grace its stages, all the while opening for the now-deceased California phenom known as skylab2000.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Mercury

Local doo-wop band entertains residents at Ashbridge Manor

On July 7, residents of Ashbridge Manor in East Cain Township, Chester County, were transported back in time to the 1950s and ‘60s by The Red Satins, a group of locally-based vocalists specializing in the doo-wop sounds made famous in that era. “Like many Ashbridge residents, we spent our...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
City
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Mercury

SoulJoel’s returns with two nights of comedy at Sunnybrook [Events Roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • SoulJoel’s Comedy Dome at Sunnybrook is up and running with shows scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. featuring Eddie Ifft and Saturday at 6 p.m. featuring Gary Valentine. SoulJoel’s brand new, 400-capacity tented outdoor venue is located on the grounds of the Sunnybrook Ballroom, Pottstown. Ifft has been called one of the most underrated comics in America by the Onion and has performed to sold-out crowds in over 15 countries. He has also released his own 30-minute special for Comedy Central and made numerous TV appearances on shows such as Showtime’s “The Green Room with Paul Provenza,” Showtime’s “Tommy Chong 420 Show,” E!’s “Chelsea Lately” and NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Valentine is a Long Island, N.Y., native who has been headlining comedy clubs and theaters for more than 20 years. After an appearance at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 1997, he headed to Los Angeles. His television credits include “Kevin Can Wait,” “The King of Queens,” “Fargo,” “Chelsea Lately” and “Men of a Certain Age.” Doors open an hour prior to show time, and tickets are $20 for general admission or $30 for VIP with preferred seating. The dome is bring-your-own-chair. For more information or reservations, see souljoels.com.
POTTSTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

MUSIKFEST ANNOUNCES FREE STAGE LINEUP

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – As the nation’s largest free music festival quickly approaches, Musikfest is excited to announce the Free Stage lineup –including the new northside venue, PNC Stadtplatz. Each year Musikfest hosts more than 500 musical acts across 16 free stages located throughout the city, including the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: Camden Grandmother Recalls Similar Experience Involving Snub From Character

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Sesame Place in Bucks County is getting national attention after a viral video allegedly shows a costumed character ignoring two Black girls. The family believes the snub was racially motivated, sparking controversy across the nation. The video went viral last week and now CBS3 is hearing from a grandmother who says she had a similar experience at the theme park. “The picture speaks for itself, she just turned around the other way and I just snapped the picture,” Gloria Alford said. It’s a moment frozen in time. A memory a Camden grandmother says she would rather forget. “I’m glad it’s...
CAMDEN, NJ
Mercury

MCCC student-athletes recognized for academic achievements

BLUE BELL/POTTSTOWN — Six Montgomery County Community College student-athletes were named to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s 2021-2022 All-Academic Individual Teams, which recognize student-athletes across the country for their dedication in the classroom. Mustangs Women’s Volleyball player Amanda Grubb of Royersford was named to the NJCAA First...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Fox aces the test, pitches Boyertown past Philipsburg, 1-0

BOYERTOWN >> It’s life lessons Justin Konnick and his coaching staff work to impart to their players on Boyertown’s American Legion baseball team. Nathan Fox proved himself to be an honor student Tuesday. In the classroom that was Bear Stadium, and the course that is the Pa. State Tournament, Fox spearheaded the Bears’ drive to advance toward a championship finish and extension of their post-season.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Mercury

News from the zoo: EPZ offers Quiet Mornings and announces new additions

NORRISTOWN — For those guests who may be sensitive to crowds and loud noises, Elmwood Park Zoo has the answer. On the last Wednesday of every month, the zoo will open an hour early for Quiet Mornings. This is a great opportunity for our guests with special needs and their families to enjoy a more relaxing visit to the zoo. Quiet Mornings offer a less-crowded setting before the zoo opens to the general public.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Mercury

Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation Charity Polo Match set for Sept. 25

The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Malvern Bank, National Association, has announced the date of the Charity Polo Match to once again benefit nonprofit organizations in its service area — Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northern New Jersey, and Palm Beach County, Fla. The Charity Polo Match will be...
MALVERN, PA
Mercury

When Limerick Township became ‘Tornado Alley’ in 1994

LIMERICK — Twenty-eight years ago today, July 27, 1994, the skies appeared how they appear now: a vibrant shade of blue with sun’s rays streaking across the sky. Accompanying this setting was humidity hanging in the air like atmospheric soup. However, there was one major difference between how...
LIMERICK, PA
Mercury

DoubleTree officials offer to run Reading Country Club events

After five years in limbo, the Reading Country Club’s dining and events space may see a resurrection. The Exeter Township supervisors voted 4-1 Monday to engage in a partnership and support negotiations with officials from Reading Hospitality Management by DoubleTree Hotel, who plan to conduct catering for all club events at no upfront cost to the township.
READING, PA
Mercury

Jeptha Abbott DAR and Valley Forge DAR join forces for momentous day

The Ardmore-based Jeptha Abbott and Norristown-based Valley Forge Chapters of the Pennsylvania Society Daughters of the American Revolution (PSSDAR) participated in Pennsylvania Day this week by volunteering at Pete’s Produce Farm, West Chester, picking vegetables for the Chester County Food Bank. The celebration of Pennsylvania Day is held annually...
VALLEY FORGE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem ranked among Top 100 Best Places to Live in America

Bethlehem is being named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. Livability.com, a website ranking the nation’s most livable small and mid-sized cities, included Bethlehem after considering such factors as economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, and health care. Livability examined more than 2,300 cities (with a population under 500,000) based on more than 50 data points before grouping them into categories for its data-driven analysis.
BETHLEHEM, PA

