Texas offering companies millions of dollars to buy cleaner vehicles

The state is offering companies millions of dollars to buy cleaner vehicles.

The goal is to get them to switch from diesel and gasoline power to natural gas, electric, or other clean burning fuels.

Nate Hickman is with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They're accepting applications for the Texas Clean Fleet program - the goal "designed primarily to reduce emissions of what we call Nitrogen Oxide. And Nitrogen Oxide's are important because they can lead to the creation of Ozone pollution, or as most people know it smog."

They're looking for fleets with at least 75 vehicles and owners willing to replace at least ten. The program will reimburse them for 80 percent of the cost of the newer, cleaner vehicles. The grant funding for this is about $16 million.

