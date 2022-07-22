ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas offering companies millions of dollars to buy cleaner vehicles

By Barbara Schwarz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wk7Xu_0gpD3pUu00

The state is offering companies millions of dollars to buy cleaner vehicles.

The goal is to get them to switch from diesel and gasoline power to natural gas, electric, or other clean burning fuels.

Nate Hickman is with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They're accepting applications for the Texas Clean Fleet program - the goal "designed primarily to reduce emissions of what we call Nitrogen Oxide. And Nitrogen Oxide's are important because they can lead to the creation of Ozone pollution, or as most people know it smog."

They're looking for fleets with at least 75 vehicles and owners willing to replace at least ten. The program will reimburse them for 80 percent of the cost of the newer, cleaner vehicles. The grant funding for this is about $16 million.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Cars
KRLD News Radio

Crews make progress against Chalk Mountain wildfire

More than 30 agencies are joining forces to battle the Chalk Mountain wildfire in Somervell County near Glen Rose. The wildfire has covered more than 6,000 acres and destroyed 16 homes. Governor Greg Abbott visited Glen Rose to meet with local officials and to sign a new disaster declaration. The Governor says he's glad there have been no fatalities.
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ozone Pollution#The Texas Clean Fleet#Nitrogen Oxide
KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy