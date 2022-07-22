Eagles unveil alternate black helmet for 2022 season
By Sage Hurley
philadelphiaeagles.com
5 days ago
"It's something the majority of us as players always wanted – just a little change in uniform," said wide receiver DeVonta Smith, admiring his latest piece of gear. The new digs? A sleek black helmet – the Eagle's first alternate since 2010. With this addition, the team...
NEW YORK -- The Jets and the Giants both took the practice field Wednesday for the first day of training camp.As CBS2's Otis Livingston reports, NFL fans have anxiously awaited this day. The long offseason is over, and it's time to get back to some football.It was the first official workout for many of the teams in the league, including the Jets and Giants, who have some questions to answer if they want to turn around their recent fortunes.Day one is always full of energy and optimism for two teams coming off some very lean years, but hope springs eternal...
PHOENIX (AP) — Torey Lovullo’s offensive mantra through six seasons in the desert has been to build innings by getting runners on base, move them around and wait for someone to get a big hit. A bunt single, a safety bunt and a homer — the Arizona Diamondbacks followed their manager’s plans to perfection in the seventh inning against San Francisco. Jose Rojas homered after the Diamondbacks scored two runs on Jose Herrera’s squeeze bunt in the seventh inning, extending the Giants’ losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 win on Wednesday. “It’s it’s not easy to execute the way we did with that that safety squeeze,” Lovullo said. “I’m looking for just one run in that situation, advance runner to third base with one out. We got we got the bonus because it head’s up baserunning, just a good aggressive play.”
Comments / 0