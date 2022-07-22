Missing man found by KHP

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a man who went missing Thursday night.

The sheriff issued a “Silver Alert” for Thomas Rooks, 71, of Topeka. He has been found as of 1:30 p.m. on July 22, 2022 by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“Mr. Rooks left his residence in southeast Shawnee County, Kansas late last night,” said Sheriff Brian Hill, in a news release. “Rooks suffers from several medical issues that require medications. Due to these conditions and the excessive heat, Rooks is considered an at-risk adult.”

Rooks was driving a gold Ford Escape with Kansas license plate 703PGM.