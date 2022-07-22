Free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi county health departments

Starting Monday, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments.

Each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. No doctor’s note or documentation of any kind is necessary. These tests are not for resale.

Tests may be picked up without an appointment during regular health department hours.

To find hours of operation of a county health department near you, visit HealthyMS.com/locations.

If you are homebound, please order tests for delivery through www.covid.org.

If you have a positive home test result, you can report it to MSDH online at HealthyMS.com/positive. Reporting test results helps MSDH monitor COVID-19 activity in the state.

For questions regarding at-home testing or reporting positive results, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

