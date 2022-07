BOSTON -- As Boston reached triple-digit temperatures on Sunday, thousands in Dorchester went without electricity for hours. Eversource crews worked feverishly after an outage left nearly about 20,000 people without power for part of the day. Most areas have been restored but there were still about 7,500 folks and businesses still waiting for the power to come back on as of 4 p.m. That includes Du Ly who lives on Neponset Avenue. "Right now the house is 85. AC off, refrigerator is off," he said. His wife and two kids got in the car to try and stay cool. "I have two kids...

