ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

5 hurt, 2 critically, in 4 overnight NYC shootings: cops

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9QrM_0gpD34XM00

Five people were hurt — two critically — in four shootings that erupted across the Big Apple overnight, authorities said.

A 19-year-old man is clinging to life after he was shot in the head on Claremont Parkway near Crotona Avenue in the Crotona Park East section of the Bronx around 4:30 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect fled after the shooting, and the motive was not immediately known.

Photos show a silver sedan crashed into a wall at the scene of the shooting.

About two hours earlier, a 56-year-old man also suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on the grounds of NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on 12th Street in Long Island City, cops said.

A cop stands on the scene where a 19-year-old was critically hurt in a shooting on Claremont Parkway near Crotona Avenue in the Bronx around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Seth Gottfried

The victim was involved in a dispute when he was shot once in the chest, police said.

A man in his 20s, with a dark complexion, last seen wearing all black with white sneakers, fled after the shooting, cops said.

In the earliest Friday morning shooting, around 12:20 a.m., a 21-year-old man was blasted in the stomach and a 22-year-old man in the left foot on Gates Avenue near Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PnAF_0gpD34XM00
Photos show a silver sedan crashed into a wall at the scene of the Claremont Parkway shooting.
Seth Gottfried

Both only reported hearing shots and feeling pain, cops said.

Also in Brooklyn, a 40-year-old man was shot in the right leg on St. Marks Avenue near James E. Davis Avenue in Crown Heights around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, cops said.

He also told cops he heard shots and felt pain, and went to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

‘Chaos in the transit system’: Teens accused of attacking cops after stop for alleged fare beating in Manhattan subway station

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Wild video shows a fight between teens and police after alleged fare beating at a Manhattan station on Saturday.  Police spotted the 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station on Saturday, police said. The boy allegedly jumped a turnstile while the girl allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

VIDEO: Suspect who drove off with Jeep left running inside Brooklyn parking lot sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are looking to identify a man accused of taking a car that was left running inside a Brooklyn parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. At 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, the suspect exited a dark parked vehicle in front of 736 Linden Blvd. in East Flatbush, and entered an unattended blue 2006 Jeep that was left running in the parking lot of the location.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crown Heights#Violent Crime#St Barnabas Hospital#Nycha#Queensbridge Houses
1010WINS

Woman attacked, groped in BK subway station, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A suspect is wanted for forcibly touching a 20-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station on Saturday morning, police said. Around 6 a.m., the victim was inside of the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens when the attacker approached her from behind, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

VIDEO: Bronx crooks ram pedestrian with car, rob him while he's unconscious

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for three men who rammed a pedestrian with their car and then robbed him while he was unconscious in the Bronx on Saturday. Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the car slam into a man walking across the street, sending him flying into the air around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of East 169th street and Hamilton Place in Foxhurst.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

Woman, 77, dies from possible assault in Brooklyn home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was found dead Saturday night at her Brooklyn home, authorities said. Cops were called to 361 East 45th Street in East Flatbush with reports of a possible assault around 7:23 p.m. Inside the house, officers found 77-year-old Elenora Bernard with bruising and...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Two Dead, Found Blocks and Minutes Apart in NYC Overnight Violence

Two people are dead — one in a shooting, the other a stabbing — in fatal assaults that occurred approximately 20 minutes from each other and a handful of blocks apart in Manhattan overnight, according to the NYPD. Authorities said 35-year-old James Johnson was gunned down in front...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn diner owner cleaning up after burglars spark fire

NEW YORK -- The owner of a diner that has been around for almost 50 years in Brooklyn is picking up the pieces after the restaurant was burglarized early Saturday morning.A burnt shell is what is left of the ATM located in the entry way of Brooklyn Eats after it caught on fire during a botched burglary."They proceeded to take out a blowtorch and try to open up the ATM, which ... they couldn't do it, but they burned the plastic of the ATM, which caught on fire," general manager Georgios Papadopoulos told CBS2's Thalia Perez.Surveillance cameras caught two suspects...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Correction officer shot in Queens group robbery: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A correction officer was shot during a robbery in Queens overnight, police said on Saturday. A call came in of a shooting along Steinway Street near 34th Avenue a few minutes past 5 a.m., according to authorities. The 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said he was robbed by three suspects who then fled in a car. The victim was listed to be in stable condition.
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1 critically injured in Queens shooting, suspect at large

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Queens’ Corona neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Two people were hit around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 41st Avenue and 104th Street, officials said. One of the victims was shot four...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy