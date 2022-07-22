ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jury convicts Mississippi man on 5 charges related to Capitol breach

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
U.S. Department of Justice image

A jury has convicted a Mississippi man and Tennessee business owner on five charges connected to the raid on the U.S. Capitol last January.

Matthew Bledsoe, 38, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was found guilty Thursday of one felony — obstruction of an official proceeding — and four misdemeanors related to the Capitol breach, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Federal prosecutors said Bledsoe was one of the scores of people who forced their way into the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify President Joe Biden’s victory.

They said he illegally entered the Capitol grounds and then scaled a wall and entered the Capitol Building through a fire door at the Senate Wing.

Bledsoe is listed in records as a principal of a Memphis, Tennessee moving company and authorities said he lived in nearby Cordova when he was arrested.

His sentencing was set for Oct. 21. Bledsoe faces up to 20 years in prison on the felony count and up to three years on the four misdemeanor counts.

Officials have charged more than 850 people with crimes since the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bonnie Rayburn McGrew
4d ago

Meanwhile the 9 staffers of the Colbert show who broke in after hours at the capitol and rummaged thru Republican offices were let go. No charges at all.

Brandon Lofton
4d ago

I’m sorry I thought the capitol building was public property since it is paid for by taxes by the American people also isn’t it a constitutional right to overthrow the government when need be so he is going to jail for trespassing on public property and exercising his constitutional rights

Mary Poppins
4d ago

If you get 5 years for cutting down a tree on federal property ... I wonder how much time he'll "actually" get for this🤷🏾‍♀️

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content.

