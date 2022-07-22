ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men hospitalized in separate shootings early Friday morning: NOPD

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating two separate shootings. One of the shootings happened before 4 a.m. in Iberville, and the other occurred around 4:40 a.m. in Central City.

According to the NOPD, the first shooting happened around 3:53 a.m., in the 200 block of Crozat Street. According to the NOPD, a 27-year-old man arrived at a local hospital suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. Detectives say that the victim was in a vehicle with a female at the time of the shooting when he realize he had been shot.

Shortly after the first shooting, police began investigating a second shooting that investigators believe happened at the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Rocheblave Street. Police say that two men were arguing and one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. Reports show that the suspect fled the scene. The NOPD reported that the victim in the incident was a 42-year-old man.

The condition of the victims is unknown at the time. Anyone with information on the shooting that happened in the 200 block of Crozat Street can contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Anyone with information on the shooting that happened at the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Rocheblave Street can call Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

