ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess stepping down, to be replaced by Porsche chief

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Volkswagen’s Herbert Diess is stepping down as chief executive, VW said on Friday, a major change at the helm of one of Germany’s most prominent global companies.

The move is effective Sept. 1, and he will be succeeded by Oliver Blume, the chief of the company’s Porsche sports car division.

Diess’ future at Volkswagen has been in doubt on multiple occasions during his four-year stint as CEO, most recently in autumn last year over clashes with the company’s powerful works council about his electrification strategy and management style.

The Porsche and Piech families, major shareholders in Volkswagen, saw the need for a change, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

His departure comes as the company is pushing to beat Tesla at becoming the world’s top electric vehicle maker, catch up on software and execute an IPO for its Porsche sports car brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1HMx_0gpD2fx500
Herbert Diess’ future at Volkswagen has been in doubt on multiple occasions durinng his four-year stint as CEO.
REUTERS

Diess, in a LinkedIn post before the announcement of his departure, said: “After a really stressful first half of 2022 many of us are looking forward to a well-deserved summer break.”

Blume said in a statement: “My focus will be on the customers, brands and products.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Diess
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Linkedin#Vehicles#Vw
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy