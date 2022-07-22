ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Today we’re reporting a total of 1,254 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzr5d_0gpD2BfP00
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Today we’re reporting a total of 1,254 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 1,165 additional recoveries for July 16-22. Today’s report includes 1,144 current cases and 110 older cases newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report two additional deaths today:

  • A female, age range 81-90, passed away July 5. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.
  • A female, age range 81-90, passed away June 23. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.

To date, 730,230 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is HIGH. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

  • Wear a mask indoors in public.
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms.
  • Talk to your doctor about additional precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness.

For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.

www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Downtick in viral load, hospitalizations suggests slowing of spread

Here are the latest COVID-19 data updates from the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 240 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 11-17, which fell to 226 per day for the week of July 18-25, a 5.83% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris Health’s LBJ hospital re-designated as Maternal Level III facility by Texas Dept. of State Health Services

HOUSTON – Harris Health’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital has been re-designated as a Maternal Level III facility by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday. According to a news release, the three-year recognition places the hospital, part of the Harris Health System, among 44 similarly-designated facilities for their high-quality service and care for new moms and newborns.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Health
Galveston County, TX
Health
County
Galveston County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Galveston County, TX
Government
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health
bluebonnetnews.com

One killed in crash on US 90 in Dayton

Dayton Police Department responded to a major crash in the westbound lane of travel on US 90 in the Trinity River bottom between Liberty and Dayton around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 26. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, the accident involved a...
DAYTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CW33

Here are the best hospitals in Texas, ranked by US News

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rankings from U.S. News are out on the best hospitals in Texas. Three Austin hospitals made the top 26. The top hospital in the state is Houston Methodist Hospital, but St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin came in at No. 8. Ascension Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Turner, Wells Fargo announce launch of $20M grant for small, diverse businesses, non-profit organizations in Houston area

HOUSTON – Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity Honorary Board Chair Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Wells Fargo and Black Houston business and civic leaders, announced the launch of the Open for Business Grant portal to distribute $20 million to Houston-area diverse, small businesses and non-profit organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy