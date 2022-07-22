Today we’re reporting a total of 1,254 additional positive COVID-19 cases
Today we’re reporting a total of 1,254 additional positive COVID-19 cases and 1,165 additional recoveries for July 16-22. Today’s report includes 1,144 current cases and 110 older cases newly reported to the health district.
Sadly, we report two additional deaths today:
- A female, age range 81-90, passed away July 5. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.
- A female, age range 81-90, passed away June 23. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was fully vaccinated.
To date, 730,230 tests have been administered in Galveston County.
Galveston County’s COVID-19 community level is HIGH. Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:
- Wear a mask indoors in public.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- Talk to your doctor about additional precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness.
For more information, visit gchd.org/coronavirus.
