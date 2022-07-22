ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan Alderman faces multiples charges after allegedly omitting information on gaming, liquor license applications

By Nancy Harty
 5 days ago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Waukegan Alderman Roudell Kirkwood faces fraud, misconduct and forgery charges after allegedly omitting information on applications for gaming and liquor licenses.

The indictment against Kirkwood, 68 says he did not fully disclose information to Waukegan or state officials 26 times between 2019 and 2020. A Lake County grand jury found that he did not share that his son, Josh Kirkwood was a part owner of a restaurant with video games nor that Josh had a federal conviction.

The 33-page indictment said Roudell Kirkwood also did not list on Illinois gaming board applications that he was a Waukegan alderman. A spokeswoman for the Lake County State’s Attorney said he requested Kane County handle the case because before taking office, Eric Rinehart had represented one of Kirkwood’s relatives.

Kirkwood is due in court on Tuesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
