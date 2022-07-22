ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Sweet, cuddly Adella is up for adoption from the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

By Carrie Winchel
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Once again, Katie Newcomb with the Southwest Missouri Humane Society stopped by KOLR10 Midday with an animal looking for a new home.

Friday, Newcomb brought Adella, a two-year-old mix of several different breeds, including boxer. Though her breed is not certain, what is certain is Adella’s distinct brindle coat.

Springfield dog training academy takes sniffing to a whole new level

Newcomb said Adella loves attention and loves to cuddle. She does well with kids, even young children, and gets along with other animals, but she could be the only pet in a family.

Adella had several puppies, and a few are still left up for adoption from the Southwest Missouri Humane Society.

Newcomb said one need the Humane Society has is dog or cat food for its pet pantry.

You can meet adoptable cats and dogs and make a donation on the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri’s website . You can also call about adopting a pet or learn more about volunteering at 417-833-2526.

