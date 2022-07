Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested late last week after calling a Tops store in Buffalo and threatening racially motivated violence. According to the criminal complaint, George allegedly called the Tops on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo on July 19 and 20 and threatened to shoot Black people in the store. George was also charged with a call to a restaurant in San Bruno, California in May when he allegedly threatened to shoot Black and Latinx patrons.

