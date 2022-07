The San Francisco Giants entered the 2022 season looking for redemption. They had a fantastic regular season last year, only to be eliminated by their rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the first round of the playoffs. It does not appear like revenge will be coming any time soon. On Sunday, the Dodgers finished off a four-game sweep of the Giants, 7-4. It was the first time since 1995 that either of the two teams completed a four-game sweep against the other.

