ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde killer ‘broke down,’ ‘didn’t want to live anymore,’ family told cops

By Matt Grant
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MClM_0gpCzQfJ00

This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “ Stop Mass Shootings ,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting . We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde “didn’t want to live anymore,” a family member revealed, saying he “broke down” in the days leading up to the mass killing, according to police body camera footage.

“His mind, last week, he broke down and didn’t want to live anymore,” a woman, who identifies herself as a family member of the 18-year-old gunman, is heard telling police at 1:50 p.m. on May 24 — exactly one hour after the gunman was shot and killed.

The killing put an end to 74 minutes of law enforcement inaction, which a Texas House committee investigating the shooting blamed on “ systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making.

Uvalde shooter gave hints of violence attack

“He said he was crying to the outside and didn’t want to live anymore,” the family member, whose face is blurred in the video, told police at the home where the gunman lived with — and shot — his grandmother.

In one conversation captured on Uvalde police officer body camera video, the woman said she “knew” her relative was responsible as soon as she learned what happened.

“I was on the south side, and I heard shots go off,” she told police in tears. “And then when they told me it was on Diaz Street [where he lived], and it was a rifle, I knew it was my [family member], because he asked my son [unintelligible].”

In another conversation, she asked if the grandmother was alive and appeared to not know the shooter was dead.

“I just want to know where he’s at,” she said. “Nobody wants to tell me where he’s at.”

Officers tell her that they are “holding the scene” and that nobody is allowed inside the home — at the time a crime scene — when she asks to go inside.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said, tearfully.

The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary shooting detailed how he “expressed suicidal ideation” during the week between his 18th birthday on May 16 and the May 24 mass shooting. Before his birthday, he had asked family members to buy guns through illegal straw purchases but they refused.

Uvalde body cams reveal officers feared gunman escaped classroom

“[T]he attacker expressed suicidal ideation to a cousin, who talked to him and did not believe he was an imminent suicide risk,” the report found.

After he turned 18, in the days before the shooting, his grandparents and other family members became aware he had bought guns. At the same time he told family members about his suicidal thoughts, he legally bought two AR-15 style rifles, 60 magazines and over 2000 rounds of ammunition.

When his grandparents, and other family members, found out about the weapons they “demanded that the guns be removed” from the home, the report said.

None of this — and other red flags — were reported to law enforcement or the state’s suspicious activity reporting system known as iWatchTexas . In the wake of the killing, Gov. Greg Abbott has called for the program, which tracks threats, to be expanded .

Uvalde law enforcement had “no information” prior to the shooting “that should have identified this attacker as a threat to any school campus,” the report found.

Out of 180 mass shooters profiled since 1966: 72 intended to die but were not previously suicidal; 58 were suicidal before the shooting; 50 were not suicidal, according to the non-profit and nonpartisan research center The Violence Project , which is funded by the Department of Justice.

If y ou or anyone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 9-8-8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 5

Erika Sundlie
4d ago

right..I just read the headline and had to comment that the guy should have just offed himself then 🙄 no reason to take down a bunch of KIDS...BABIES AT THAT. this whole thing still disgusts me. The police right along with the killer. They were just as responsible after they kept the parents from going inside to save their own children.

Reply
5
Dawn Robledo
4d ago

well he killed inocent people he should of got help and medications for himself

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Why Uvalde’s sheriff did not know about school shooter’s guns

Information revealed in the Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee report suggests the Uvalde County sheriff, Ruben Nolasco, would have been notified prior to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde if the the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers had purchased pistols instead of rifles.
UVALDE, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Report Reveals ‘Warning Signs’ for Uvalde Gunman

A new report on the Robb Elementary shooting released from the Texas House’s investigative committee recently provides shocking information about the shooter’s past, revealing that others were calling him a “school shooter” months prior to the massacre in Uvalde. The alleged gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, fatally...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KENS 5

'I can’t just sit here and do nothing': San Antonio-led group posts photos of Robb Elementary victims after items from downtown memorial were moved

UVALDE, Texas — A San Antonio woman is joining other groups to keep the memory of the Robb Elementary victims alive. After tributes to a large memorial in Uvalde’s downtown plaza were taken away, the group We Are Your Voice teamed up with other grassroots organizations to display photos of the shooting victims on trees.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Guns#Gun Violence#Texas House#Violent Crime#Texans
KAJA KJ 97

Uvalde Victim's Family Faces Gunman's Mother In Fiery Confrontation: WATCH

The family of one of the victims in the deadly Uvalde school shooting confronted the gunman's mother this week. It all went down Tuesday (July 19) after a meeting between the relatives of the victims of the May 24 attack, according to Chron. It's still unclear whether the gunman's mother, Adriana Martinez, also attended the same meeting. A video from the scene, captured by Telemundo, shows Martinez walking across a street when the family of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza began to yell at her from inside their car before getting out to confront her.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'She says she's shot': Body camera shows moment Robb Elementary responders restrained policeman married to victim

SAN ANTONIO — A Uvalde police officer's body camera caught responders restrain school policeman Ruben Ruiz moments after his wife, a teacher, told him she'd been shot. Thousands of people have already watched the video on Reddit and Twitter. Texas Department of Public Safety head Steve McCraw told lawmakers that other officials took Ruiz's gun and escorted the four-year department veteran away from the building.
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

State of Texas: ‘Multiple systemic failures’ revealed in House Committee report on Uvalde

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A massive but uncoordinated and chaotic law enforcement response, a “regrettable” culture of noncompliance when it comes to school security and online signals of violence coming from the shooter: Those were the three main takeaways from the long-awaited Texas House report into the May 24th shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mural captures essence of slain Uvalde teacher, unites mourners

SAN ANTONIO — Sandra Gonzalez did everything to capture Eva Mireles’ essence on her mural. Mireles was one of the two teachers who lost her life at the Robb Elementary School shooting. It was difficult for Gonzalez at times because she, like Mireles, is a teacher. Gonzalez teaches...
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

KXAN

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy