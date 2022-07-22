Uvalde killer ‘broke down,’ ‘didn’t want to live anymore,’ family told cops

This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “ Stop Mass Shootings ,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting . We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde “didn’t want to live anymore,” a family member revealed, saying he “broke down” in the days leading up to the mass killing, according to police body camera footage.

“His mind, last week, he broke down and didn’t want to live anymore,” a woman, who identifies herself as a family member of the 18-year-old gunman, is heard telling police at 1:50 p.m. on May 24 — exactly one hour after the gunman was shot and killed.

The killing put an end to 74 minutes of law enforcement inaction, which a Texas House committee investigating the shooting blamed on “ systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making. “

“He said he was crying to the outside and didn’t want to live anymore,” the family member, whose face is blurred in the video, told police at the home where the gunman lived with — and shot — his grandmother.

In one conversation captured on Uvalde police officer body camera video, the woman said she “knew” her relative was responsible as soon as she learned what happened.

“I was on the south side, and I heard shots go off,” she told police in tears. “And then when they told me it was on Diaz Street [where he lived], and it was a rifle, I knew it was my [family member], because he asked my son [unintelligible].”

In another conversation, she asked if the grandmother was alive and appeared to not know the shooter was dead.

“I just want to know where he’s at,” she said. “Nobody wants to tell me where he’s at.”

Officers tell her that they are “holding the scene” and that nobody is allowed inside the home — at the time a crime scene — when she asks to go inside.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” she said, tearfully.

The Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary shooting detailed how he “expressed suicidal ideation” during the week between his 18th birthday on May 16 and the May 24 mass shooting. Before his birthday, he had asked family members to buy guns through illegal straw purchases but they refused.

“[T]he attacker expressed suicidal ideation to a cousin, who talked to him and did not believe he was an imminent suicide risk,” the report found.

After he turned 18, in the days before the shooting, his grandparents and other family members became aware he had bought guns. At the same time he told family members about his suicidal thoughts, he legally bought two AR-15 style rifles, 60 magazines and over 2000 rounds of ammunition.

When his grandparents, and other family members, found out about the weapons they “demanded that the guns be removed” from the home, the report said.

None of this — and other red flags — were reported to law enforcement or the state’s suspicious activity reporting system known as iWatchTexas . In the wake of the killing, Gov. Greg Abbott has called for the program, which tracks threats, to be expanded .

Uvalde law enforcement had “no information” prior to the shooting “that should have identified this attacker as a threat to any school campus,” the report found.

Out of 180 mass shooters profiled since 1966: 72 intended to die but were not previously suicidal; 58 were suicidal before the shooting; 50 were not suicidal, according to the non-profit and nonpartisan research center The Violence Project , which is funded by the Department of Justice.

If y ou or anyone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 9-8-8.

