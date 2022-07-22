ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coloradoan

Man convicted in 2020 murders of Greeley musician, woman and given 2 life sentences

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 5 days ago
A Greeley man convicted of killing two people in Larimer and Weld counties in early 2020 was given two consecutive life sentences, plus an additional 27 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, on Thursday.

Following a three-week trial, a Weld County jury convicted Kevin Eastman, 50, of two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body and two counts of tampering with physical evidence, the Weld County District Attorney's Office announced in a news release. Those charges stem from the February 2020 killing of Greeley musician Scott Sessions and the subsequent death of Eastman's on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Heather Frank, also of Greeley.

Sessions had been last heard from on Feb. 8, 2020. That same night, Facebook messages and location data from his cell phone indicated that Sessions met Frank at her Greeley apartment, according to testimony from Eastman's Oct. 2020 preliminary hearing.

Eastman later told investigators he also showed up to Frank's apartment unannounced on Feb. 8 to discuss the possibility of the two getting back together. Frank told Eastman he had to leave because she had a date, according to investigators' testimony.

Sessions' body was found Feb. 10 along Old Flowers and Pingree Park roads about 40 miles west of Fort Collins in Larimer County. He had died from sharp force injuries to the back of his neck, Larimer County Sheriff's Office Investigator Justin Atwood testified during a preliminary hearing in the case.

Frank's body was found Feb. 16 on the rural Weld County property of Eastman's former employer. She had been shot twice in the chest at close range.

"He started a chain reaction that I'm sure he doesn't know anything about," Scott Sessions' father, Stanley Sessions, said during Thursday's sentencing hearing, according to the news release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office. "What he did was he caused our family the most anguish that you can ever impose on a family."

Frank's son, Alexander McLaughlin, also spoke at the sentencing, according to the release, telling the court how his mom "was more than just a mom. She was my best friend," he said. "The memories we had together I will cherish forever."

Addressing Eastman in court, McLaughlin said he was disappointed in him, the release stated.

"I pray that one day you will come to the realization of what you've done," he said.

