Republican State Lawmaker Wants Criminal Investigation Of Wisconsin Elections Commission

For the first time in 26 years, voters in Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District will elect someone new to represent them in Washington. Longtime Congressman Ron Kind is retiring from politics after 13 terms in Washington. Four democrats have lined up to replace him and voters will select their preference in the August 9 primary. The winner will face off against the republican candidate, Derrick Van Orden, who came close to defeating Kind two years ago. I was among four media panelists to participate in a debate between the four candidates which was recorded last week that you can hear on WIZM Tuesday night at 6pm. The four democrats come from diverse backgrounds and offered their views of how to make things better for residents of the Third District. Rebecca Cooke is a small business owner and director of a non-profit in Eau Claire. Mark Neumann is a retired pediatrician and member of the La Crosse City Council. Deb McGrath is the daughter of former Wisconsin Congressman Al Baldus, and boasts a 25 year career in the military and the CIA. Brad Pfaff is a state Senator and former Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary. They outlined their views on a number of issues, including reproductive rights, the economy and gun control. They are to be commended for their willingness to serve, particularly in light of today’s political divisiveness. I encourage you to listen tomorrow night and learn more about the candidates and their positions on the issues. I’m sure you’ll enjoy learning more about those who want to represent you in Washington. I certainly know I did.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO