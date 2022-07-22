Republican State Lawmaker Wants Criminal Investigation Of Wisconsin Elections Commission
A Republican state lawmaker says the Wisconsin Elections Commission needs to be reigned in and forced to follow election...www.seehafernews.com
A Republican state lawmaker says the Wisconsin Elections Commission needs to be reigned in and forced to follow election...www.seehafernews.com
I believe the criminal investigation should be held on the Republicans committee and the people they appointed to investigate the WEC, they've come up with nothing to support a massive voter fraud in the 2020 election and have spent hundreds of thousands of our taxes on partisan Trumpers to investigate the big lie, where does it say in our laws that during a pandemic or any other calamity that the WEC is not allowed to make adjustments so that "we the people" can vote
I couldn’t agree more! I’ve watched their incredibly partisan meetings and it’s clear WEC is there to mess with our elections. They should be dismantled and election over-site should be solely with the legislature. They created WEC and provided virtually NO over-site and this is what we get for that!
why doesn't he want an investigation into those fake electoral ballots that were brought to Washington??
Comments / 34