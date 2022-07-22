ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana unemployment rises slightly, remains below national rate

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest employment report shows that while Indiana experienced an increase in the unemployment rate, it still remains below the national rate. Only six states have rates lower than Indiana.

On Friday, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the June unemployment report. The report showed the state experienced a 2.4% unemployment rate.

The rate experienced a 9% increase from May’s report when the unemployment rate was 2.2%. 14,757 people received unemployment benefits in June.

Indiana’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate of 3.6%. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only six states have rates lower than Indiana.

The President’s Council of Economic Advisers said eight states set new series lows for unemployment rates. This includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, and New Hampshire.

Six other states had unemployment rates at the same level as their previous series lows. This includes Alaska, Idaho, Nebraska, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Washington

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state’s labor participation rate also rose from 62.9% in May to 63.1% in June. This puts the state above the national rate of 62.2%.

The total labor force also rose by 13,632 from May, now standing at 3,378,333. This includes people who are currently employed and those seeking employment. The department said this is the highest level since February 2020.

“For the third time in four months, Hoosiers have set a new record for private-sector employment in Indiana,” said DWD Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson. “And, as a sign of Indiana’s strong economic growth, employers still have near record numbers of job openings.”

The department said private sector employment increased by 5,000 jobs over the last month, an increase of 108,300 jobs from the same time in 2021. Total private employment now stands at 2,765,700. Industries that experienced job increases in June included:

  • Leisure and Hospitality (+6,700);
  • Financial Activities (+500)
  • Manufacturing (+100).

Nationally, nonfarm employment meaningfully increased in 13 States between May and June, meaningfully decreased in two States, and was essentially unchanged in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

As of July 18, 2022, the department said there were 156,813 open job postings throughout the state. People looking for work can visit NexLevelJobs.org .

FOX59

‘Come spend a day in my clinic’: Indiana doctor discusses impact of abortion restrictions

An Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist, who documents show provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, spoke about the impacts of abortion restrictions in a CBS News exclusive Tuesday night. In an interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, Dr. Caitlin Bernard shared what it has been like being thrown into […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Where to find the best chocolate chip cookie in Indiana

There are few things more alluring than a chocolate chip cookie that’s been baked to perfection. Some prefer their CCCs with a bit of crispiness on the edges, while others prefer theirs soft and buttery with a scattering of sea salt flakes on top. Said to be created in...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana gas prices average 70 cents lower in July over June

LEBANON, Ind. — Over the last few weeks, drivers have been seeing some relief at the gas pump. Prices have dropped nearly a dollar this month after reaching a record high. AAA shows the current average is about $4.33, which puts Indiana just above the national average. Of course, the prices are different depending on […]
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Thousands gather at Indiana Statehouse for first day of special session

INDIANAPOLIS — As lawmakers began debate on what the future of abortion will look like in Indiana, thousands chanted, protested and rallied downtown for their side of the abortion argument. Protests and rallies began Monday morning inside the Indiana Capitol building. Hoosiers Conservative Voices and Students for Life Action held a press conference and read […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana running out of available federal rental assistance funding

INDIANAPOLIS — People seeking rental assistance through the state have until Friday to get their applications in. The state agency is stopping new applications as almost all federal funding has been allocated. On Monday, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) said nearly all the federal rental assistance...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers begin special session with hearing on abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — For almost four hours Monday, Hoosiers voiced their opinions on a new proposed abortion ban that Indiana lawmakers will consider during a special session that started today. A state senate committee held a hearing on the Republican proposed bill, as protestors and rallies on both sides of the issue were held at the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Unemployment Rates#The President
FOX59

Housing market cooldown anticipated amid interest rate hike

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third month in a row, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. This time by three-quarters of a point. This comes as the feds work to cool inflation and slow the economy. This is the interest rate banks use to lend funds to each other. “The fed did not anticipate such high […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

VP Harris gives abortion access remarks ahead of Indiana’s special session

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris met with Indiana’s Democratic lawmakers Monday morning for a roundtable discussion. Vice President Harris spent nearly 8 minutes giving remarks on abortion access. The comments came ahead of the state’s special legislative session, where abortion, as well as inflation, are set to be discussed. In regards to abortion, lawmakers […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers add criminal penalties, tighter restrictions to proposed abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would ban abortion with limited exceptions. Republican members of the Senate Rules committee approved changes to the legislation Tuesday that would narrow those exceptions further and add criminal penalties. The bill allows exceptions for rape, incest and substantial permanent risk to the mother’s health. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana financial experts discuss impact of anticipated Fed rate hike

INDIANAPOLIS – In a constant battle against inflation these days, the Federal Reserve is taking some additional steps to reduce the burden of rising prices. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday, which would be the fourth time doing so since March. The agency increased its benchmark interest rate back in June […]
INDIANA STATE
