SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - The high temperatures in Portland are forcing people to go out and find ways to stay cool and people are heading to the beach!. Some have made the short drive from Portland and others drove hours. Gerry and Pam Hexum have been at the coast since Sunday and drove all the way from Tri-Cities Washington to stay for the week. Gerry says it was supposed to be 112 degrees on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO