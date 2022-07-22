ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

July 2022 Market Update

boothbayregister.com
 5 days ago

According to Maine Listings, sales of single-family homes in Maine saw a decline of 9.83 percent, presumably in response to rising interest rates. Compared to June 2021, the statewide median sales price (MSP) jumped 16.4 percent in June 2022 reaching $360,825. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
boothbayregister.com

Neal Hughes and Crista Pisano: Paintings Large or Small

For the second year in a row, Sylvan Gallery is pleased to offer an exhibition of the extraordinary oil paintings of Neal Hughes and Crista Pisano, two renowned landscape artists recognized for their skill at capturing the essence of their subject. The exhibit opens on Monday, Aug. 1. The reception...
ROCKLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

July 27 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta announces the Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship for EMS training

In memory of and tribute to Paris Pierpont, whose aspiration was to become an EMT and nurse, the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta has announced the creation of a scholarship fund to help others achieve that goal. The Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship will provide financial assistance to awarded individuals enrolled in EMT, AEMT, or the Paramedic programs offered by United Training Center in Maine, and who will serve in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Anyone For Bridge?

In 1931, the state built the Barters Island bridge over Back River. It was a 110-foot-long span, called a "steel pony truss swing bridge," connecting the island to the mainland. It was more than just unique. When a boat wanted to slide through the passage, a bridge tender would walk...
BOOTHBAY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bristol, ME
City
Nobleboro, ME
City
Westport, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
City
Damariscotta, ME
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Local
Maine Business
City
Whitefield, ME
City
Southport, ME
State
Maine State
City
Edgecomb, ME
Lincoln County, ME
Government
County
Lincoln County, ME
City
Wiscasset, ME
City
Somerville, ME
City
Alna, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wrong figures

Last week’s Boothbay Register article highlighted a lot coverage disagreement between Waterfront Preservation and our abutter, the Doyles. The Doyles’ attorney repeated the claim that our approved site plan contains 62% lot coverage. Our landscape architect has calculated the lot coverage for our site plan number at 29.4% (reduced from 98% of the Cap’n Fish Motel). It appears the Doyles are mistakenly including the large concrete piers over the water in their calculation.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

RJP Maine expands services, now accepts adult cases in Lincoln County

Some adults facing criminal charges in Lincoln County will now have the option to avoid the courts and have their cases resolved through a restorative process facilitated by the Restorative Justice Project Maine. Thanks to a $9,400 grant from the Maine Community Foundation Community Building program and a partnership with...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Kellie Bigos

Kellie Bigos, 73 (1949-2022), was a tenth-generation member of the Quaker Kelley family of Cape Cod. She was born at Cape Cod Hospital and died at home in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, at dawn on July 9, surrounded by loved ones after a fight against cancer. Kellie lived her life and faced her mortality with fortitude and determination.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Taxes vex public, selectmen

Boothbay Harbor’s town-wide revaluation is complete and notices have been sent out to property owners to review changes in their taxes. Town Manager Julia Latter said July 25 that assessors are meeting with property owners to talk about the process and how individual properties have been affected by the changes. Anyone with questions can schedule a Zoom call, phone call or in-person meeting with the assessors through July 28.
BOOTHBAY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Maine Listings#Msp
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Democratic Committee partners with local food pantries

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) is partnering with local food pantries to collect much-needed food and household items, part of a new Outreach Initiative started this month. LCDC will collect food and other items for a different local food pantry each month, focusing on specific products requested by each...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Sprucewold Column: Changes, Firewise and more

There is an old saying that goes: “the more things change, the more they stay the same.” I am not sure that holds true for folks in Sprucewold as we have had lots of changes in the last year with folks leaving and new members moving in. Birch Road is a good example as we will have had about 40% of the cabins change hands after the 2022 season ends in September. Most cabins have been sold because the owners are retiring from the long drives up from Florida and elsewhere while another owner is exchanging Maine for Puget Sound, Washington. Although we will miss those who have left, change is bringing in new folks who will keep the vitality of Sprucewold moving ahead. And some new homes as well. The Waltons on Crest are building a new log home while keeping their old cabin as well. Peter and Trish Holmes from Portland, Maine have purchased the Kahn property and are changing things fast. The old cabin has been demolished and the foundation for the new cottage is just about to go in. The Kahn cabin will, however, be well preserved in Sprucewold as Peter and Trish were very generous in allowing other cabin owners to salvage items that will be helpful in continuing to preserve their older cabins. I am not sure how Peter and Trish have gotten so much work done as all those walking past become sidewalk superintendents and ask all sorts of question which they patiently answer. All of us are very glad to see that property showing new life.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

8/5: Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Photo Show

The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Research Collection Photo Show. The collection is currently on display in the Great Room. Boothbay’s rich fishing history is on display in an exhibit of historic and contemporary photographs at Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. The exhibit is drawn from a research collection of fishing-related photographs from various organizations and community members and hosted in an online database. The Boothbay Regional Maritime Foundation (BRMF) was formed in 2018 to preserve working waterfront but also to educate the public on the region’s important maritime history. As part of this effort, the foundation has collaborated with the Boothbay Region Historical Society (BRHS) and the Penobscot Marine Museum (PMM) to build a research collection of photographs and make them available to the public. Photos from the Historical Society collection have been digitized as well as hundreds of photos and negatives from the Department of Marine Resources, historical photos from BHML and the Boothbay Register and many individuals.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Paul Adams receives Boston Post Cane

St. Andrews Village resident Paul Adams, 97, received the Boston Post Cane award July 22 from the town of Boothbay Harbor. Selectboard Chair Mike Tomko was joined by Town Manager Julia Latter and Town Clerk Michelle Farnham to present the 113-year-old award to Adams. “We celebrate your time here, we...
BOOTHBAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
boothbayregister.com

The Doyles’ perspective

Regarding the Doyles (abutter and legal residents of Florida) perspective on Boothbay Harbor town approvals/appeals. The Doyles didn’t mention to Register readers that Cap’n Fish Motel was still standing when Paul Coulombe sold them the property on Atlantic Avenue. This is two months after BBHWP purchased the Cap’n Fish property to create a park and docking access for working and pleasure boats on Atlantic Avenue. Both properties are in the newly created Limited Commercial/Maritime District. It’s not Residential.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Republicans meeting July 27

The Lincoln County Republicans will be meeting on Wednesday, July 27 at the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and The Dinner Table PAC will give a presentation beginning at 7 p.m. and a business meeting will follow. The Dinner Table presentation will be...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Marlyn A. Schopper

Marlyn August "Gus" Schopper, 85, of Southport died at home July 12, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born at home on Jan. 11, 1937 in Rib Lake, Wisconsin. Gus was a U.S. Navy veteran, joining the service right out of high school, who attained the rank of E9 (ETMC) electronics technician.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Come Join the Team at Newcastle Vacation Rentals!

Newcastle Vacation Rentals is in need of part-time/seasonal cleaning service providers. We represent approximately 100 privately owned vacation homes, comfortable summer cottages and traditional camps in a variety of fresh and saltwater locations throughout the Pemaquid and Damariscotta Region. Saturdays are required. Please contact Kristy for more information. Kristybattles@cheneycompanies.com /...
NEWCASTLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Return the picnic tables?

Would it be possible for the town or whoever is in charge to bring some of the picnic tables back to the Common. I have heard that more visitors would enjoy the Farmers’ Market if there would be places to rest while collecting the lovely goods, like it used to be. It would benefit the farmers as well the community. Thanks.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Shoreline trash

A kindly man from Southport stopped into the office on Monday to see what we could do to get the word out that our shorelines are being inundated with trash, rolling in from the ocean. Christmas Cove on the island was his main topic, saying the cove was continually seeing...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Former keeper returns for duty on Burnt Island

During our two weeks at Burnt Island we met many people, many of which were families visiting the Boothbay region from all over the country. We met people from Oklahoma to Florida, to people who live only an hour away from us in our small upstate New York town. Most every person was thrilled to see the house door open, while we greeted them from the front porch, and when asked if they would like to see the inside, and go up the tower, the usual response was "yes that would be incredible, we had no idea that the house or tower would be open today!" They would just stop by to enjoy the beauty of the island and to take pictures of the scenery, so seeing inside and having us there to answer questions was a real treat. Some visitors would say they had been here several times before (especially during COVID) but no one was on the island to show them the Museum or tower.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Antique Auto Day draws about 40 vehicles

The Boothbay Railway Village Museum hosted the Maine Obsolete Auto League for the annual Antique Auto Day on Saturday, July 23. Approximately 40 vehicles participated and attendees enjoyed looking over the vehicles while they were parked in the Village’s infield. Photographer Bob Crink, a former worker for Chevrolet Engineering,...
BOOTHBAY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy