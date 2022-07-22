July 2022 Market Update

There is an old saying that goes: “the more things change, the more they stay the same.” I am not sure that holds true for folks in Sprucewold as we have had lots of changes in the last year with folks leaving and new members moving in. Birch Road is a good example as we will have had about 40% of the cabins change hands after the 2022 season ends in September. Most cabins have been sold because the owners are retiring from the long drives up from Florida and elsewhere while another owner is exchanging Maine for Puget Sound, Washington. Although we will miss those who have left, change is bringing in new folks who will keep the vitality of Sprucewold moving ahead. And some new homes as well. The Waltons on Crest are building a new log home while keeping their old cabin as well. Peter and Trish Holmes from Portland, Maine have purchased the Kahn property and are changing things fast. The old cabin has been demolished and the foundation for the new cottage is just about to go in. The Kahn cabin will, however, be well preserved in Sprucewold as Peter and Trish were very generous in allowing other cabin owners to salvage items that will be helpful in continuing to preserve their older cabins. I am not sure how Peter and Trish have gotten so much work done as all those walking past become sidewalk superintendents and ask all sorts of question which they patiently answer. All of us are very glad to see that property showing new life.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO