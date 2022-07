ANN ARBOR, MI — Organizers of the Ann Arbor Art Fair agree the number of attendees at the 2022 fair was comparable to what the event saw before the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the Art Fair’s second year back after the pandemic canceled the event in 2020. It brings hundreds of artists to downtown Ann Arbor each year, and is compromised of three collaborative, but separately organized events: The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

