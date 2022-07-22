ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Tatum's Intriguing Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet on Friday about who he thinks are the top Duke Basketball players ever. Tatum and the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors last month.

On Friday, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out an intriguing tweet about who he thinks are the top players in Duke Basketball history.

Tatum: " Top 5 all time @DukeMBB players (strictly on time at duke) 8 names I think could argue to be in that 5 G hill, Laetnner, jj, jay will, battier, Jah, bari, Zion"

Duke has an incredible history, and Tatum also spent one season with the Blue Devils in 2016-17.

However, he did not put himself in the list.

In his one season at Duke, he averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

In the NBA, Tatum has blossomed into one of the league's true stars after being drafted by the Celtics with the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He is a three-time NBA All-Star and already been made an All-NBA team in two different season at just 24-years-old.

Last season, the Celtics had a fantastic year, and finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They made the Conference Finals for the third time in the last five seasons.

In the two other seasons they lost in the Conference Finals, but this year they made it to the NBA Finals by beating the Heat in seven games.

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The season was still a huge success, because their young team now has Finals experience.

Tatum has already played in an astonishing 74 career playoff games in five years.

