Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor's office announced Friday.

Immediately following a press conference for the Milwaukee Air & Water show, Mayor Johnson took an at-home test which produced a positive result.

The mayor's office said the mayor will isolate himself at home and his symptoms are very mild.

Johnson has been tested five times this week, the office said, and this is the first one to turn a positive result.

Comments / 13

sofuckinghilarious
5d ago

Just another Democrat trying to skirt their responsibilities under the guise of covid. Maybe he should do something about the six women who were murdered this week!

Reply(1)
7
Joe Boy
5d ago

I wish the Good Mayor Johnson the best and a speedy recovery. He is not the solution to make Milwaukee a better city, he is part of the problems.

Reply
4
 

