Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor's office announced Friday.

Immediately following a press conference for the Milwaukee Air & Water show, Mayor Johnson took an at-home test which produced a positive result.

The mayor's office said the mayor will isolate himself at home and his symptoms are very mild.

Johnson has been tested five times this week, the office said, and this is the first one to turn a positive result.

