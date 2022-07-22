ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy's largest public works project this year is a stormwater pipe near Washington Park

By Kayla Dwyer, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Public Works department's largest project this year may not be eye-popping − in fact, it will mostly be hidden underground. But it promises major flood relief to residents of the neighborhoods surrounding Washington Park.

The $18.3 million project is a large mile-long stormwater pipe, dubbed the Keystone interceptor, to be built from Fall Creek Parkway to Keystone Avenue along 33rd Street, Orchard Avenue and 34th Street.

The project also includes 3 miles of new road pavement, over a mile of new sidewalk and 700 tree plantings.

"By this time next year," Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a news release, "this area will have a new stormwater interceptor and related upgrades to nearby roadways — which means fewer times residents will wake up to a flooded basement, fewer times their commute is inhibited by standing water, and less snowmelt that threatens to turn back into ice when the temperature drops.”

The 78-inch-wide interceptor pipe will serve a 3-square-mile project area consisting of, eventually, 12 more drainage projects. This area is bordered roughly by Fall Creek, Emerson Avenue, 30th and 38th streets. There have been 1,100 stormwater related complaints in this area since 2001, officials said.

The project is being funded through the local stormwater fund and some federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Kayla Dwyer is a transportation reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter @kayla_dwyer17.

