Georgia Guidestones bomber eludes investigators as Elbert debates rebuilding monument

Not only is the identity of the person who bombed the Georgia Guidestones still a mystery, but people in Elbert County are continuing to debate whether the monument should be rebuilt, officials said Friday.

The Guidestones, known as America's Stonehenge due to its size and astronomical design, was destroyed July 6 by a powerful explosion that brought an end to the landmark that has attracted thousands of tourists since it was unveiled in 1980.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Jesse Maddox, who supervises the Athens division office, said Friday that investigators have not identified a viable suspect in the bombing.

The case is difficult due to a lack of evidence and no witnesses, he said.

"We can't exactly say what kind of car that is (on surveillance video) and the amount of credible leads has trickled down," he said.

The Guidestones were in a rural area with few homes and the explosion occurred about 4 a.m. A surveillance camera stationed at the site captured a lone man running to and from the monument, then shows the person leaving in a sedan with a sunroof.

And while authorities continue to seek more evidence, Elbert County officials are faced with deciding what to do with the site that was deeded to the county. Some residents want the monument rebuilt and others want this to be the end of the Guidestones.

Elberton Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas said Friday that association members did discuss the monument on July 18 and have made a recommendation as to their thoughts to the Elbert County Board of Commissioners.

"We're waiting for them to figure out what they will do," he said.

Kubas said he preferred not elaborating on what the granite association said until after the commissioners' August meeting when the issue is expected to be on the agenda.

"I'd rather wait and let them decide what they are going to do. I don't want to put any pressure on them," he said. "It's their property and they have the right to do with it as they see fit."

Kubas said he understands that commissioners have fielded many calls from the public who are sharing their opinions about the monument.

The granite association has provided maintenance for the monument over the years, which was crafted and built by one of its members. The monument was financed by a man known only by a pseudonym as Robert C. Christian.

The monument, while attracting tourists to the county each year, has at times become controversial as people attempted to determine who had the structure built and what the messages inscribed on the 19-foot-tall stones mean.