ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elbert County, GA

Georgia Guidestones bomber eludes investigators as Elbert debates rebuilding monument

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARyvE_0gpCxCcn00

Not only is the identity of the person who bombed the Georgia Guidestones still a mystery, but people in Elbert County are continuing to debate whether the monument should be rebuilt, officials said Friday.

The Guidestones, known as America's Stonehenge due to its size and astronomical design, was destroyed July 6 by a powerful explosion that brought an end to the landmark that has attracted thousands of tourists since it was unveiled in 1980.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Jesse Maddox, who supervises the Athens division office, said Friday that investigators have not identified a viable suspect in the bombing.

Monument a target:How the Georgia Guidestones became a target for conspiracy theorists

Whether to rebuild:After destruction of the Georgia Guidestones, there is talk of rebuilding Elbert monument

The case is difficult due to a lack of evidence and no witnesses, he said.

"We can't exactly say what kind of car that is (on surveillance video) and the amount of credible leads has trickled down," he said.

The Guidestones were in a rural area with few homes and the explosion occurred about 4 a.m. A surveillance camera stationed at the site captured a lone man running to and from the monument, then shows the person leaving in a sedan with a sunroof.

And while authorities continue to seek more evidence, Elbert County officials are faced with deciding what to do with the site that was deeded to the county. Some residents want the monument rebuilt and others want this to be the end of the Guidestones.

Photo gallery:A look back at Georgia Guidestones monument in Elbert County

Elberton Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas said Friday that association members did discuss the monument on July 18 and have made a recommendation as to their thoughts to the Elbert County Board of Commissioners.

"We're waiting for them to figure out what they will do," he said.

Kubas said he preferred not elaborating on what the granite association said until after the commissioners' August meeting when the issue is expected to be on the agenda.

"I'd rather wait and let them decide what they are going to do. I don't want to put any pressure on them," he said. "It's their property and they have the right to do with it as they see fit."

Kubas said he understands that commissioners have fielded many calls from the public who are sharing their opinions about the monument.

The granite association has provided maintenance for the monument over the years, which was crafted and built by one of its members. The monument was financed by a man known only by a pseudonym as Robert C. Christian.

The monument, while attracting tourists to the county each year, has at times become controversial as people attempted to determine who had the structure built and what the messages inscribed on the 19-foot-tall stones mean.

Comments / 5

Related
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of operating Upstate stores without a license

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested a woman for two counts of operating a business without a retail license in the Upstate. The SCDOR said Natalia Sokil, 46, is the owner and operator of ESF Management. She was doing business as European Market LLC. Sokil was charged and arrested […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
nowhabersham.com

North Georgia Tech targeted by another bomb threat

A bomb threat on Tuesday disrupted classes on a North Georgia Technical College campus for the second day. Around 12:52 p.m., the school evacuated staff and students from the instructional building in Blairsville. Law enforcement swept the building, searching for possible explosives but did not find any. They gave the...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WSPA 7News

Man accused of trafficking fentanyl in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for trafficking fentanyl in Anderson. Deputies said a patrol unit went to Dalrymple Road to serve Travis Heard an arrest warrant. Upon arrival, Deputies found a gun stashed in the cushions of a couch and...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lake Oconee drowning victim identified

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee. The department identified the victim as 18-year-old Juantavious Deshaun of Greensboro, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
GREENSBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Elbert County, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
howafrica.com

Georgia Woman Passes Away After Falling Out Of Patrol Car

A Georgia woman has died after falling from a police vehicle while being arrested. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was arrested on 15 July after Hancock County sheriff’s deputies received a call from her home in Sparta, Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement. “Grier was...
SPARTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Man faces multiple charges in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department arrested a man Monday on numerous charges in Greenwood. Officers charged Martreego Ghassan King with the following: Two warrants for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Two warrants for possession schedule II Two warrants for possession of ecstasy Possession schedule II Two warrants for possession […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WGAU

New details on arrests of shooting suspects in Commerce

Police arrested two suspects accused of shooting a 68-year-old man trying to protect his wife during an armed robbery. Commerce police responded to a business off Ga. 441 around noon on Saturday and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators believe two men sitting in the...
COMMERCE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Guidestones
accesswdun.com

Autopsy confirms identity of East Hall fire victim

Following an autopsy, authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a mobile home fire on East Hall Road earlier this month. 50-year-old Melissa Marie Maynor was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, July 7. According to a press release by the Hall County Sheriff's Office,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
106.3 WORD

Fire leaves Upstate home in ruins

A house fire early Wednesday morning left a home in Anderson County in ruins. The Anderson Fire Department responded to the fire at a home on North Street just after 3 AM. When firefighters arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames, all the way up to the attic.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Overnight fire destroys home in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A home was destroyed in an overnight fire in Anderson. The Anderson Fire Department said firefighters were alerted about a structure fire on North Street shortly after 3 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found the front of the residence well involved in the fire and flames extending toward the attic. […]
ANDERSON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Unresponsive man found floating down SC lake

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials found a man floating face down Sunday night in Lake Keowee. According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, 911 received a call reporting a boating accident or drowning at 10:45 p.m. Once emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they located the man...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville college evacuates building after threat

North Georgia Technical College had evacuated their Visual Tech Center on its Clarkesville campus due to a received bomb threat earlier today. After investigations, the North Georgia Technical College campus and the Visual Technology Center received the all-clear notification from law enforcement.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Manager at Upstate Correctional Institute charged for relationship with inmate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that the commissary manager at Livesay Correctional Institution was recently charged for a relationship she had with an inmate. Officials said 49-year-old Vickie Renee White was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with an inmate and misconduct in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged after law enforcement chase that last over an hour

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night after they led officers on a chase that passed through multiple counties. Officers said the chase began when the suspect refused to pull over when they tried to pull...
WARE SHOALS, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina nurse neglected patient, stole medication, AG says

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — An Upstate nurse is headed to prison after pleading guilty to several charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Kelly Morgan, 37, of Mauldin, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022, to two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing and furnishing false or fraudulent material information.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy