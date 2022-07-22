Selena Gomez’s Nana Accidentally Exposes Pop Star’s Dating Life in Hilarious TikTok

Ryan Reichard

Leave it to Selena Gomez's grandmother to expose the singer in such a hilarious way.

On TikTok Thursday (July 21), the "Lose You to Love Me" singer shared a candid interaction between her and her nana.

The blooper clip shows Gomez doing a makeup tutorial using products from her popular Rare Beauty brand. While filming, things take a hilarious turn when Gomez's nana begins talking to her from off camera.

Shared on both Gomez and Rare Beauty's TikTok accounts, the clip shows Gomez staring into the camera as she applies lip liner. Suddenly, a voice off camera asks Gomez, "So, how did you end it with that guy?" — implying the pop star has recently gone through a breakup.

Halfway through the application of her lip liner, Gomez stops in her tracks. Careful not to spill too much on camera, the shocked singer responds with a simple, "Uh, I'll tell you in a second."

She continues to keep recording her tutorial for a few more seconds before breaking down in laughter.

"Thanks, Nana," she captioned the clip on the Rare Beauty account, while her personal account features a cheeky "I have no words" overlaid atop the clip.

Watch below:

Gomez, who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, hasn't said much else about the matter, but that hasn't stopped fans from weighing in, desperate to know who nana was talking about.

"Nana with the TEA," one user commented on TikTok, while another wrote, "WE ALL WANT TO KNOW."

It is currently unclear who exactly Gomez's nana was talking about, but it stands to reason based on her casual question that Gomez recently broke things off with someone, or at the very least went on an unsuccessful date. (We've all been there.)

Back in May, Gomez shared she was single at the time.