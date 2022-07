Rapper Joey Bada$$ says Delta Airlines messes up his luggage. According to the entertainer, the carrier damaged his studio equipment during a flight. In a video shared on his Instagram page, Joey reported the incident, showing his studio rig with broken knobs and without its case, Hip Hop DX reported. The video was reshared by blogger @akademiks last Friday and has reached over 150k views so far.

