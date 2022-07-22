CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Real Meal's Kitchen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Help us celebrate National Dog Photography Day by sharing your photos. You might see them on our digital platforms!. Dog owners, pet enthusiasts, photography enthusiasts - and all dog lovers – are posting photos of their dogs guilt-free today. Use the form below to...
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A pet American alligator who belongs to OKC Rattlesnake and Venom Museum may be taken away by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. The museum houses hundreds of reptiles and they say the alligator was left at their front door. Now, state officials say...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone is looking for several extras for shoots in Oklahoma City next week. The following extras are needed. If interested in going for any of the roles, click here to learn how to apply. MONDAY, AUGUST...
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Inflation is hitting everyone hard, and as kids get ready to head back to the classroom, parents can expect to pay at least 8% more for school supplies. But one group in Edmond to make sure students are stocked up and ready to go before they head back to class.
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday for Rose Creek Plaza. Rose Creek Plaza, located at the corner of Northwest 164th and May, will span 27 acres with over 220,00 square feet of mixed-use space for lease. The first tenant of the plaza will be...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone needs extras for shoots this week in Oklahoma City. FBI AGENT – Female, any ethnicity, aged 28-45. This will be a featured extra role, hand selected by the director. SOMMELIER – Male or female,...
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic in a Norman home last year. Police arrested Miguel Munoz earlier this week. He's been charged with accessory to murder. Last week, 27-year-old Desiree...
LUTHER (KOKH) - Officials say a landscaping contractor was injured outside of the Redbud Power Plant in Luther on Tuesday afternoon. Reports say the contractor was loading his mower onto a trailer, and in the process of doing so, the mower slipped pinning him to the ground. When emergency responders...
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters battled a fire at a storage unit complex on Monday morning. The fire broke out in the 4400 block of SW 3rd Street just after 10 a.m. Fire officials said three storage units suffered heavy fire damage and 10 others had heat...
Lieutenant Kim Lopez joined us to give great information about how we can protect ourselves and our homes from people who may want to steal our valuables. If you need help, contact West Ylla Gosney at 405-800-8080 or on the web at WYGLawFirm.com. On Facebook search OKC Personal Injury Lawyers.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Road conditions top the list of concerns for people living in Oklahoma City. It's one of the reasons why residents passed the "Better Streets, Safer City" bond package in 2017 to address poor road conditions. The 10-year, $967 million bond package invested in streets, police...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A celebration of life ceremony was held for fallen Edmond police officer C.J. Nelson. Monday's ceremony was held at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City. Nelson tragically lost his life last Tuesday in a multi-car crash on Broadway Extension. A man, 54-year-old Jay Fite, was...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Tuesday, accused of being a Peeping Tom. Police said they responded to a store in the 3700 block S. Western Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. They said a 15-year-old victim told them he was using a urinal that was...
WARR ACES, Okla. (KOKH) — A Warr Acres man was arrested after police said he admitted to killing a dog that was found in a dumpster by his apartment. Warr Acres police responded to 6128 N. MacArthur Blvd. on July 22 after getting multiple calls from people concerned about an animal.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking to identify a person in connection to a smash and grab at Penn Square Mall. Police said the victim's vehicle was burglarized when he was inside the mall. The suspect was driving a maroon truck. A photo of...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews responded to a house fire on Monday in southwest Oklahoma City. Officials say firefighters reported visible smoke from the roof around 4:15 p.m. in the 10100 block of Southridge Dr. One adult and two children were home at the time of the fire. There were...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his ex-girlfriend's 15-year-old daughter. Police said the 15-year-old and her mom visited a doctor's office earlier this month because the teen's period was over one month late. The physician ran a pregnancy test and confirmed...
