NY man dies in two-car crash

Police say the body of a woman who fell into the Saranac River has been found. Troopers, investigators, members of the Underwater Recovery Team, and Drone Team responded to the scene as well as New York State Environmental Conservation Police, New York State Forest Rangers, members of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and local emergency responders and water rescue teams from area fire departments. Authorities say they were notified at approximately 9:00pm on Friday July 22, 2022 that an adult had fallen into the Saranac River after her kayak flipped over in the water near Brown Road in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO