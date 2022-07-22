ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NY man dies in two-car crash

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - An Ellenburg Depot man is dead following a two-car crash in the town of...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Autopsy scheduled for missing kayaker found dead in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Rough start puts Romo near back of field at Texas State Open. Romo said back problems kept him from warming up before his opening round. Tuesday marks 10th anniversary of death of Westfield Officer Jose Torres. Updated: 21 minutes ago. Tuesday marked ten years since Westfield Police Officer Jose Torres...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Burlington man seriously injured in hit-and-run

Burlington police are asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that jumped a curb at Manhattan Drive and Rose Street and hit a man walking on the sidewalk. The hit-and-run occurred just before midnight Sunday. Police said they responded to a call and and found the man bleeding in a grassy area. The vehicle immediately left the scene, police said. Firefighters took the man to UVM Vermont Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Caught on Camera: Person who police say stole a Pride flag

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’re investigating several crimes related to Pride flags in Isle La Motte. Officers say nine incidents have occurred in the area of Main Street in Isle La Motte since July 11. At this time, they say the crimes appear...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
96.1 The Eagle

Body of Female Kayaker from Plattsburgh Found in Saranac River

Police say the body of a woman who fell into the Saranac River has been found. Troopers, investigators, members of the Underwater Recovery Team, and Drone Team responded to the scene as well as New York State Environmental Conservation Police, New York State Forest Rangers, members of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and local emergency responders and water rescue teams from area fire departments. Authorities say they were notified at approximately 9:00pm on Friday July 22, 2022 that an adult had fallen into the Saranac River after her kayak flipped over in the water near Brown Road in Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington hit and run leaves one injured

A South Burlington fast-food restaurant was evacuated Sunday after police say an employee tossed ammunition on a grill and the rounds started exploding. Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting in Burlington. Man drowns in Lake George...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Two dead after Burlington murder-suicide

Burlington City Councilors approve policing contract. Burlington City Councilors approve policing contract. Like many others, Rory Shamlian moved to Vermont for college. Grants to help Vermont property managers install EV charging stations for tenants. Updated: 10 hours ago. Grant money will make it easier for people who live in apartments...
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

Car Crashes Into Man on Vermont Sidewalk, Then Drives Off: Police

A man was badly hurt late Sunday night after a car hit him and drove off while he was walking on a Burlington, Vermont, sidewalk, according to police. The Burlington Police Department got a call just after 11:30 Sunday night for a man lying down and bleeding in the grass near the intersection of Manhattan Drive and Rose Street, the agency said in a news release.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Woman dies in Marlboro fire

Burlington City Councilors approve policing contract. Like many others, Rory Shamlian moved to Vermont for college. Grants to help Vermont property managers install EV charging stations for tenants. Updated: 10 hours ago. Grant money will make it easier for people who live in apartments to own electric vehicles.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington

A South Burlington fast-food restaurant was evacuated Sunday after police say an employee tossed ammunition on a grill and the rounds started exploding. Man drowns in Lake George in Hague, N.Y. Updated: 9 hours ago. Man drowns in Lake George in Hague, N.Y. Early morning shooting in Burlington kills two...
WCAX

Crash slows Interstate 91 traffic in Norwich

Burlington City Councilors approve policing contract. Like many others, Rory Shamlian moved to Vermont for college. Grants to help Vermont property managers install EV charging stations for tenants. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grant money will make it easier for people who live in apartments to own electric vehicles.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington restaurant evacuated after firearm incident

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police were called to the South Burlington McDonalds restaurant on Shelburne Road Sunday evening just after 5 pm. Officers say an employee caused a disturbance with a handgun and ammunition. Police say some of the bullets were placed on the hot grill and began exploding. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police were able to coax the employee into surrendering peacefully. The unidentified employee was transported to the UVM Medical Center for observation. Police are still investigating this incident.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Kayaker drowns in Saranac River in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A missing kayaker in Plattsburgh since Friday has been found dead after a full days search. New York State Police said they found the body of 39-year old Amanda Hilton of Plattsburgh in the Saranac River near where her kayak capsized Friday evening in the vicinity of Brown Road. After a massive search using troopers, sheriffs officers, local fire departments and water recovery units, as well as DEC officers, Forest Rangers, a drone, and the underwater recovery team, the woman’s body was found Saturday. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine the exact cause of death.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WIBX 950

Fatal Crash Investigation Underway in Burke, New York

A fatal crash remains under investigation tonight. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash on State Route 11 in the Franklin County town of Burke, New York at approximately 7:34am on Friday, July 22, 2022. Several local fire and emergency medical services departments, as well as the Franklin Police Department, were on the scene.
BURKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Update: State Police locate missing kayaker

PLATTSBURGH (NEWS10) – A kayaker who went missing on the Saranac River in Plattsburgh on Friday has been found, according to the New York State Police. The NYSP identified the victim as Amanda R. Hilton, 39, of Plattsburgh. The NYSP said on Saturday that Hilton was located in an...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Route 11 crash claims the life of Ellenburg Depot man

BURKE | A two-vehicle crash on Route 11 Friday morning claimed the life of one local man and left another hospitalized. New York State Police were called to the stretch of highway in Burke at about 7:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2013 Audi A6 driven by Zackrey...
ELLENBURG DEPOT, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Evening kayak trip ends in tragedy

Extensive search of the Saranac River somberly recovered Amanda R. Hilton. PLATTSBURGH | An overnight search for a missing kayaker in the Saranac River ended in tragedy Saturday. New York State Police and first responders with local fire departments and several technical rescue teams took the river near Brown Road...
SARANAC, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man charged with stealing several power tools from Home Depot in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 47-Year-old man from Burlington was cited for retail theft in Rutland yesterday. Authorities were notified that a man was in possession of four Milwaukee nail guns with the security tags still on them at Home Depot at around 12:35 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that...
RUTLAND, VT

