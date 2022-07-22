Car struck bicyclist and left the scene in the airport area (Memphis, TN)
Nationwide Report
On Thursday afternoon, a car struck bicyclist and fled the scene in the airport area. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place on Mill Branch Road near Brooks Road. Authorities responded to the scene at around 1:53 p.m. The early reports showed that a black vehicle hit a man on a bicycle as it pulled out of a parking lot [...]
